WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Passenger rail advocacy groups All Aboard Northwest and The Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates are bringing their 2023 Train Trek to Weiser and Ontario, then heading to Baker City and Hood River from July 21 through July 23.

They will spend the first two days in the Western Treasure Valley with the first stop being at 1 p.m. Friday at the Weiser Train Depot, 1 State Street. Registration for that event can be done online at https://bit.ly/3K0fUqS. Following that, the groups will be in Ontario on Saturday, for a 10 a.m. event at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave.



