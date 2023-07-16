WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Passenger rail advocacy groups All Aboard Northwest and The Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates are bringing their 2023 Train Trek to Weiser and Ontario, then heading to Baker City and Hood River from July 21 through July 23.
They will spend the first two days in the Western Treasure Valley with the first stop being at 1 p.m. Friday at the Weiser Train Depot, 1 State Street. Registration for that event can be done online at https://bit.ly/3K0fUqS. Following that, the groups will be in Ontario on Saturday, for a 10 a.m. event at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave.
According to a news release from the groups, there are unprecedented funds available for transportation improvements under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. All Aboard Washington, in cooperation with The Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates and All Aboard Northwest is working to spread the word, because a safe, robust, seamless transportation system will bring significant economic, environmental and equity benefits to communities of all sizes.
Since passenger rail service through eastern Oregon was discontinued in 1997, several studies have confirmed that there is a significant need for, and interest in, trains that would offer local and regional connections. The Federal Railroad Administration is currently conducting a Daily Long-Distance Service Study to evaluate the feasibility of restoring this and other services.
During the 2023 Train Trek, All Aboard Northwest and the Oregon Rail and Transit Advoates will share the latest news on potential service restoration. They plan to discuss how expanded passenger rail service can bring significant economic, equity, and environmental benefits to the communities it serves. They will focus on collecting feedback from citizens, community leaders, and elected officials about their transportation needs.
All Aboard Northwest’s vision is for seamless multimodal transportation connectivity for the Greater Northwest Region of the United States focused around a robust passenger rail system core. Improved door-to-door connectivity between sidewalks, local public transit, and intercity rail provides economic, environmental, and equity benefits to all, including low-income, tribal, disability, and rural communities; locations where transportation alternatives are limited; and the nearly 30% of the population who does not drive.
“With targets for reductions of vehicle trips, greenhouse gas emissions, and traffic fatalities all coming due over the next decade, immediate actions should be taken to sustain our region’s economic vitality, environmental commitments, and equitable access for all citizens,” said Patrick Carnahan, policy director for All Aboard Northwest.
Following the local stops, the groups will go on to Baker City on Saturday, and Hood River the following day.
