Adrian School District Board of Directors

Adrian School District Board of Directors, from left, Bobby Davis, Ryan Martin, Quinten Shenk, Eric White, and President Eddie Kinkade, along with Interim Superintendent Raeshelle Meyer, are pictured during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.

 Jason Miller | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — The new superintendent for the Adrian School District will start on July 1, replacing current Interim Superintendent Raeshelle Meyer.

The decision was made by the Adrian School District Board of Directors on Thursday after coming out of an executive session.

The board voted unanimously during to hire Nicholas Lynn Ketterling for the position. He is the principal of Marsing High School.

The board held a special executive session on Wednesday to review four finalists and community comments that were submitted during a meet-and-greet event on Tuesday.

After the meeting on Wednesday, the board announced it would interview two of the four finalists, but did not reveal who they were.

Ketterling will go through contract negotiations with a hiring committee in April. That committee consists of Adrian School Board President Eddie Kinkade and Board Member Quinten Shenk.

Following those negotiations, it is planned that Ketterling will start on July 1.

Meyer’s last day will be on June 30, just after the conclusion of the academic school year.

Kinkade told the Argus after the meeting that Ketterling “fit the direction” the district is going and that they received “a lot of positive feedback” from parents on Ketterling after the meet and greet on Tuesday night.

After the meeting Thursday, Ketterling stopped by to say hello to the board and the 20 or so members of the community who were there for the meeting.

Tags

Load comments