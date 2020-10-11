Adrian School District School salutes longtime educators

ADRIAN
Unlike normal board meetings, the October meeting of the Adrian School District Board of Directors started with a celebration complete with an appropriate green and white cake.
Adrian School District said goodbye to five former employees on Thursday, amassing a combined 128 years of service to the district. The retirees were Julene Bowns (19 years), Shagay Jones (19 years), John Gordon (25 years), Anna Rust (25 years) and Bill Ellsworth (40 years). Adrian Superintendent Kevin Purnell gifted the retirees with a small trophy.
With his father not feeling well, George Ellsworth accepted the trophy on Bill Ellsworth’s behalf. He said he asked his father if he had any parting words for Adrian School District, and he kept it brief.
“Thanks for the memories,” George said his father told him.
Principal leaving
Also on Thursday, the board accepted the resignation of Elementary/Middle School Principal Terri Vasquez, who submitted her letter of resignation following health issues. Purnell said they have not yet determined when Vasquez’s last day with the school will be.
“I will always be a supporter of Adrian,” Vasquez wrote in her letter.
Vasquez didn’t start with Adrian Elementary and Middle School until July, but her career in education goes back 30-plus years.
