Adrian School Board names new interim superintendent

Adrian School Board President Eddie Kinkade, right, shakes hands with newly named Interim Superintendent Raeshelle L. Meyers, of Ontario, following the conclusion of a special meeting of the Adrian School Board on Thursday.
ADRIAN — The Adrian School Board of Directors voted unanimously to hire Raeshelle L. Meyers, of Ontario, as new interim superintendent during a special meeting at the Adrian High School Gym late Thursday evening.
The decision was made following an executive session that lasted about an hour. Meyers will take on the position of interim superintendent until June of 2022. At that time, the district will decide whether to hire her on full time, or to hire another interim.
Previously, Meyer’s was the principal of Four Rivers Community School from 2011 to 2021. That is a dual language immersion charter school serving students in Ontario.
Before that, she was an adjunct math teacher at Treasure Valley Community college where she taught developmental and college-level mathematics courses.
She also served as teacher in the Vale District from 1999 to 2009, as a teacher for grades five through 12.
Meyer’s will start as interim superintendent on Monday.
Former superintendent Kevin Purnell was dismissed in August. Since then, Malheur County Education Service District Superintendent Mark Redmond has been serving in that capacity on an un-paid basis.
He will assist Meyer temporarily during the transition into her new role.
The Argus Observer will be following up on this story in the near future.
