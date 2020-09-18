VALE
After discussing it for more than a month, the Adrian School District Board of Directors has filed a lawsuit against some of Oregon’s leadership, expressing its frustration with how the school has been able to educate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday afternoon, legal representation for the Adrian School Board filed a complaint against Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, and Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, demanding that the district be able to allow students to return to the classroom.
The complaint, filed by Butler & Looney PC, a Vale-based practice, claims “if the children are not immediately returned to in-person instruction, immediate and irreparable harm will be caused to the school district’s resources,” and “if the children are not immediately returned to in-person instruction, immediate and irreparable harm will be incurred by the students in the form of reduced quality of instruction.”
There have not been any dates scheduled following the complaint.
The pending lawsuit against the state was first announced on Aug. 13 by board member Jake Speelmon. He said the board was, at the time, seeking legal counsel with the ultimate goal to be the Adrian School Board of Directors suing ODE for “failing to allow [the board] to provide an adequate education to the students in [Adrian School District].”
This was mirrored in the opening allegation of the complaint that was filed on Thursday, with the board expressing concern over not being in control of its own district.
“The Adrian, Oregon, School District is controlled by a Board of elected, volunteer members who have been imbued with the responsibility of ensuring that the students of the Adrian School District receive a good and proper education, and thereby have a standing to bring a suit to ensure such education is available to the students.”
Further in the complaint, the school board claims that it would like to have students return to in-person instruction “pursuant to the Department of Education’s direction that every school district shall make that determination, that a state-wide plan does not work for all schools, and that smaller communities could be examined to determine if a school may safely return to in-person instruction, even though county and state metrics have not been met.”
The points being made by the board are taken from the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guide that ODE released in parts throughout the summer. Adrian School District currently has about 295 students in total and the town of Adrian has fewer than 1,000 residents (meaning ODE is not releasing the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the town).
The complaint also calls ODE’s “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” a “contradictory” document, as it gives local schools the authority to determine how they can return to schools, but also “[lumps] 5/9 of the state’s counties which cover the state from border to border, into the same program, thereby taking away the districts’ individual authority.”
Because of this, the complaint suggests that the court declare the state-wide plan as “impractical” and move the decision of whether or not to return students to in-person instruction to the school boards.
The complaint also points out a discrepancy in the reopening guidance, that lists Malheur County under both exemptions three (population of over 30,000 with more than six people per square mile) and five (fewer than six people per square mile).
In-person instruction
The board is also concerned about the lack of ability to use limited in-person instruction to meet the requirements of comprehensive distance learning.
For the case of Adrian School District, the schools have mapped out a method to get every student into the classroom at least once per week while following the state’s guidance (no more than two hours per day, students can only be in a maximum of two cohorts). During the board’s meeting on Sept. 10, Board Chairman Ryan Martin asked Superintendent Kevin Purnell what is stopping the school from having students in the school more often. Purnell answered that it was the state’s guidance. Since students are required to meet a certain number of hours of distance learning each day (which can’t be replaced with in-person instruction) teachers don’t have enough hours in the day to teach multiple in-person classes while also teaching their required online classes, Purnell said.
If the school were able to count the in-person instruction towards the instructional hours, Purnell said the school would be able to get way more students into the classroom, saying that two hours of in-person class with some of Adrian’s teachers is worth $100 of online instruction.
Space requirements
According to the complaint, schools with similar student populations to Adrian are able to reopen as long at they meet the state’s requirement of providing each student 35 square feet of space.
The board wants Adrian School District to be able to reopen, since the schools are able to meet the 35 square-foot requirement, the complaint states.
