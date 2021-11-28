ADRIAN — The Adrian School District on Nov. 3, formally filed a letter of appeal regarding three of the four citations that the district received from Oregon OSHA — the agency which has oversight of workplace safety on Sept. 2, during an inspection of the district by Oregon OSHA Sr. Health Compliance Officer Linda Patterson.
In the letter of appeal filed by then Adrian School District Interim Superintendent Mark Redmond that was obtained by the Argus; it named the following citations for appeal:
Citation 1 Item 2:The district is appealing the Oregon Department of Educations Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework (RSSL-RF) for the 2021-22 School Year (September 9, 2021 update) in regards to their (ODE) Covid-19 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document dated August 2021, page seven which question states:
“What is required and what is advisory? Response: Locally published and submitted plan for operations, communicable disease plan, isolation space, recovery services process, quarantine/isolation protocols, exclusion for exposed individuals, indoor face masks, Division 22 rules, are all requirements”
The Adrian School District’s appeal said “In no place in the recent 2021-2022 RSSL-RF guidance was the Risk Assessment listed as a requirement for schools to have in place.”
Citation 2 Item 3:The district appealed page two of RSSL-RF FAQ’s which states “Failure to enforce: Fine based on serious violations, including an assessment for size of the business in line with the Oregon Safe Employment Act; $100 to $2,600” and that OSHA’s violation stated “At the time of inspection, the employer [Adrian School District] did not ensure that all staff, students, and visitors inside the school wore masks or face coverings. As evidenced by visual confirmation and employee interviews. Masks were visibly available in the schools but their use was not enforced.”
In the letter, the district said that they had their first day of school on Aug. 23 and that the inspection took place on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.
The district alleges that ODE updated their language for conversations around masking to say that “Conversations should be progressive and lead to resolution that ideally does not involve suspension. Schools cannot serve a student in-person if they or their family choose not to wear a face covering.”
The district is also appealing the fine of $10,500 which did “Not correspond to the stated fine rage for a failure to enforce,” the district said in its appeal.
The district believes that the “failure to enforce” should be between $100 to 2,600 depending on the size of the district according to an ODE document.
The appeal from the district also said that “In no place in the narrative for the violation does it use the term ‘willful’, the narrative uses the terms ‘not enforced’, and the fine should be reflective of that.”
In the final part of the appeal district also said that the inspection period started on the eighth day of school, and that “Sufficient time was not granted to have ‘progressive’ conversations with student and parents,” as ODE had updated its guidance on Aug. 17; which the district said “drastically changed the language of the RSSL-RF,” and that schools need more time to adopt the change of language.
Citation 3 Item 4:The district said regarding an OSHA Form 300 for the year 2019, that after the OSHA Inspector Patterson left district headquarters, the aforementioned form was “subsequently located,” and that a “Letter of Corrective Action,” was included with the letter of appeal that was sent to OSHA.
