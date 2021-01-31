ADRIAN

Adrian School district released it’s honor rolls for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. Following is a list of students who made it on the honor, high honors and highest honors lists.

Honors (3.0 to 3.49 grade-point average):

Hayden Adams, Ismael Aguirre, Octavio Bautista, Sugey Beltran, Lucy Martin, Breanna Morford,Evalyn Nunez, Mylie Zimmerman, Morgyn Babcock, Jesse Walker, Adan Bautista, Manuel Aguirre, Claire Wagster

High Honors (3.5 to 3.99 gpa):

Jace Bateman, Carter Bayes, Elizabeth Nielson, Mekenzie Autrey

Highest Honors (4.0):

Ashlee Dudley, Bailey Ready, Rylee Ready, Gerret Schoorl, Luis Amaral, Sadie Wagster, Gavin Bayes, Toby Clow, Allyssa Dudley, Riley Lucas, Rome Luo, Teanna Pierce, Clay Ready, Mesa Zimmerman

Tags

Load comments