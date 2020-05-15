Adrian High School

Adrian High School

 Argus file photo

ADRIAN — Graduates for the Adrian High School class of 2020 officially have a plan for their commencement.

On May 25, there will be a graduation parade at Adrian High School, where each graduate will be able to come to the school in one car to receive their diploma and celebrate with the school administration.

The parade will be livestreamed on the Adrian School District’s Facebook page for family and friends to watch. The parade is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

After receiving their diplomas, the graduates will leave the parking lot and head south so community members can line the streets and see the graduates off.

At 9:15 p.m., the graduates and their parents will go to Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In to watch the graduation ceremony.

Tags

Load comments