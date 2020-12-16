ADRIAN
A peaceful protest by the Adrian community in support of reopening their schools on Tuesday morning drew a large crowd of about 150 people.
Parent and Adrian School District volunteer Katie Davis explained that the idea for this protest was planned “last Thursday” which is why she called this peaceful protest a “last minute” one.
“We’ve lost a lot of kids. We can see it in their academic progress,” said Davis.
She also said that the teachers in the Adrian School District are “great” and “ready to get back into the classroom.”
Davis said that it’s the school that brings the community together with its many clubs and fundraisers including the Lion’s Club, 4H and FFA. With the schools closed to in-person instruction, these programs are being impacted as they are tied directly to one another.
Davis said that despite the necessary precautionary measures being taken, the town of Adrian, population of 175, is not allowed to hold in-person instruction and she feels it is affecting the children.
“It’s just like they don’t hear us,” said Davis.
Sign-making tables were set up for protesters to write a message of support to use during the protest, while the speakers’ speeches were live-streamed on Facebook Live.
Billy Wortman, principal of Adrian High School, was the first of almost half a dozen speakers to address the crowds.
He opened his speech with a quote by Erasmus: “The main hope of the nation lies in the proper education of its youth.”
He said that the entire state of Oregon has less pupils than the New York City school system, which he used as an example due to the latter having phased back into in-person instruction.
“We have created blueprints for safe reopening, we have followed all of the guidelines and we have checked every single box. Yet the continuous moving target of county metrics outlined by the OHA has limited us and we have not been able to enact on those plans,” stated Wortman.
He said that it is now the parents’ turn and he encouraged them to “communicate with the Malheur County Health Authority and let them know you want your child in school.” He also urged parents to communicate with Gov. Kate Brown’s office and express their desire for in-person learning.
Other speakers followed Wortman, including some of the students of the Adrian School District who all advocated for the return of in-person instruction.
Superintendent Kevin Purnell said Tuesday morning that he was aware of the protest.
“Basically they are kind of following the Ed 300 group out of the Portland area,” he said.
The group of parents approached the school ahead of time and asked if some of the teachers or anybody from the school would be able to come out and talk.
Initially, they were going to hold lessons outside, too, but due to the snow, that part of the plan was not done.
Purnell said the district is still working on litigation with the state regarding getting kids back in class.
On Sept. 18, the board filed a lawsuit against Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, and Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, demanding that the district be able to allow students to return to the classroom.
The complaint, filed by Butler & Looney PC, a Vale-based practice, claims “if the children are not immediately returned to in-person instruction, immediate and irreparable harm will be caused to the school district’s resources,” and “if the children are not immediately returned to in-person instruction, immediate and irreparable harm will be incurred by the students in the form of reduced quality of instruction.”
At the most recent school district meeting the attorney said he was “trying to dedicate time to the project and get the final things done to file a motion that would actually be heard,” Purnell said.
Times are trying, but across the board, there are positives to report.
“Teachers are doing a very good job with limited in-person instruction,” he said, emphasizing that is “really successful” for kindergarten through fifth grade.
For this, students whose parents want them to can come in to school for two hours a day; however, some parents are not ready to send their kids back to class, Purnell said.
“And that’s fine,” he said.
Giving an example of how that is working well, he said when he dropped in on a lesson for a recent first-grade class, the teacher was teaching the class on Zoom and having the teacher’s assistant monitor those students following along in class.
For middle and high school classes, sixth grade and up, the school is open from 1:30 to 3:30 and coming in to class is voluntary for help as needed. However, Purnell said, participation among those grade levels was only about 50 to 60%. As such, teachers have been incorporating things such as awards and allowed activities at the high school level to “encourage participation.”
As for spring sports, which will include fall sports per the OSAA’s guidelines for shortened season, Purnell was expecting to attend a league meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“It doesn’t look promising, especially in Malheur County, unless we get [positive COVID-19 case] numbers to come down as well,” he said.
The school is encouraging the community to get tested, and held its first COVID testing event in conjunction with Malheur County Health Department last week. Purnell said 63 people showed up for that event, noting that there was another one planned tonight. That event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adrian Elementary School.
