ADRIAN — On Feb. 15, the Adrian School Board gathered to discuss a plethora of topics and issues, including the bid approval for the school’s first-ever standard track, according to Superintendent Nick Ketterling.
In an email from Ketterling, the Argus Observer was informed that the school broke ground to start the process of building the brand new track.
When asked if Adrian has ever had a full, standardized track, Ketterling responded, “No.”
“The track will be an asphalt base with a rubber surface. It will be six lanes and regulation size. We will put in new long and triple jump pits and runways. We will have a designated high jump area at the East end of the track. We will also have a pole vault pit/runway and javelin runway. Lastly we will have a new shot put ring and throwing area as well as discuss ring and cage,” said Ketterling in an interview through email.
However, the school will not host any track meets during the 2023 season, but intend to host meets during the 2024 season.
The cost of the track will be $1,524,098. To fund the project, the school intends to use funds from the Adrian Sports Booster Club, reserves, grant funding, and a portion of the ESSER grant.
The construction of the new track will also save the school money in other ways. The middle school and high school track and field teams have traveled to neighboring schools to practice on their track. However, they will be allowed to practice in Adrian in the near future, and will not have to travel back and forth to a neighboring school on a daily basis. According to Ketterling, the Antelopes will still need to find practice areas from neighboring schools, stating that Athletic Director Aimee Esplin will continue to work through this process.
