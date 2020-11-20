ADRIAN
The Adrian School Board of Directors approved a new interim high school principal for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year during a special meeting on Thursday night.
Bill Wortman, who has been teaching in the district for the past six years, and coaching there since 2010, will be picking up the position.
“We have had a bit of administrative shuffle in the Adrian School District over the last few weeks,” reads an email from Superintendent Kevin Purnell. “These moves became necessary when Mrs. Terri Vasquez was forced to resign in mid-October due to health reasons. We appreciate the time she spent with us; although brief, she had a very positive impact on our school and district.”
According to the email, the reorganization will include moving the superintendent from the high school, where he has been the principal for more than 13 years, to the elementary/middle school.
Purnell has served as both superintendent and principal for the past two and one-half years.
He will remain the superintendent while assuming the role of elementary school principal.
In Adrian, Wortman has taught first grade as physical education for elementary through high school students.
Wortman received his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Eastern Oregon University and his Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University. Before coming to Adrian, Wortman taught in Alaska for two years.
“We are excited to have him fill this role as we strive to give our students and families our very best,” says Purnell.
