ADA upgrades coming to a sidewalk near you

MALHEUR COUNTY — There are currently numerous construction projects happening across eastern Oregon which are part of Oregon Department of Transportation and more are on the way that specifically relate to pedestrians, including those with disabilities.
Throughout eastern Oregon, a round of upgrades to sidewalk curb ramps to make them ADA compatible includes several projects in Malheur County. Some will get underway this month or are expected to begin in the near future.
Malheur County is in ODOT’s Region 5, which also includes, Baker, Grant, Harney, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties. While work is always subject to change depending on weather conditions, a summary of regional projects was provided on Sept. 1.
Projects connected to Malheur County includes ones in Adrian, Huntington and Jordan Valley and three in Ontario, where work is expected to begin soon.
The Jordan Valley project is slated to begin later this month with expected completion of September of 2024. That project will be from the start of the sidewalk at milepost 20.17 to the end of the sidewalk at milepost 20.68, according to the summary.
A curb ramp project in the city of Ontario will stretch from Fourth Street to East Lane. That work is expected to begin sometime this fall and will go through fall of 2024.
Two more upgrades around Ontario are slated to begin this spring and wrap up in September of 2024. One will be on Oregon Route 201, the Olds Ferry-Ontario Highway. This will stretch from Interstate 84’s eastbound on-ramp at milepost 25.21 and end at Southwest 18th Avenue at milepost 30.31. The other will be on Southeast Claude Road from Southeast Ninth Avenue to Southeast 13th Avenue.
In Adrian, work is expected to begin in spring of 2024, from High Street to Washington Street, with completion expected in September that year.
The Region 5 project is estimated at $9.8 million.
Access for pedestrians will be available and identified through or around work zones, according to ODOT.
Motorists are urged to stay alert and slow down when seeing construction signs and orange cones, and to watch for crews, equipment and flaggers in those areas.
For current traffic conditions, visit TripCheck.com or phone 511 or (800) 977-6368 inside Oregon. Out-of-state motorists can phone (503) 588-2941.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.