ADA upgrades coming to a sidewalk near you

Pedestrian curb ramps, such as the ones pictured here in Nyssa, are getting upgraded this year, with work throughout Malheur County to begin the week of Jan. 25.

 Argus Observer, file

MALHEUR COUNTY — There are currently numerous construction projects happening across eastern Oregon which are part of Oregon Department of Transportation and more are on the way that specifically relate to pedestrians, including those with disabilities.

Throughout eastern Oregon, a round of upgrades to sidewalk curb ramps to make them ADA compatible includes several projects in Malheur County. Some will get underway this month or are expected to begin in the near future.



