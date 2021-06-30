Who's ringing in the Fourth?

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Vale leads off local activities for the Fourth of July with its annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo, with slack at 6 p.m. today, and the main rodeo starting on Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

Pre-rodeo events including a pig scramble on Thursday and Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. with the main event starting at 8 p.m. The annual suicide race with be Friday at 8 p.m.

The Vale 4th of July Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, under the theme of “Old Traditions Never Die.” Grand Marshals, long-time Vale residents Connie and Gail Bateman, were honored during a banquet on Tuesday evening.

Going on at the same time as part of Oregon Trail Days are activities in downtown Vale and at Wadleigh Park.

On Friday and Saturday, a street dance is scheduled for downtown at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. there will be a fun run, followed by a volleyball tournament at 8:30 a.m., and a dog show starting at 9 a.m.

There also will be vendors in the Park Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday’s activities include the Lions Club breakfast, starting at 7 a.m. and a car show is on tap from 9 a.m. to noon.

Adrian will officially celebrate Independence Day on Saturday. This will start with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. in the school park, which will include a program honoring veterans.

A walking-horse race will kick off at 10 a.m., and will be followed at 11 a.m. by a parade.

A duck race will start at noon from the Snake River bridge south of town.

The Adrian Fire Department and the Adrian Cloverbuds will be hosting a barbecue and “fun the park” in the Two Rivers Park after the parade.

Additionally, there will be a community market from 10 a.m. to noon in the downtown area.

In Weiser, on Saturday, there will be a veterans march from the Weiser Railroad Depot to Veterans Park, starting at 11 a.m. and a free concert at city park, starting at 11:20 a.m.

Fireworks shows will wrap up Sunday’s festivities in Ontario and Weiser, starting shortly after dusk.

