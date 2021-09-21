ONTARIO — Despite a couple hiccups, including a microburst that shut things down on the second day, the inaugural Tater Tot Festival in Ontario drew in about 1,000 people Friday evening and part of the day on Saturday.
Charlotte Fugate with Revitalize Ontario, which put on the event with major financial backing from Kraft-Heinz, stated that they don’t have exact numbers of attendees but what they do know is that all the parking lots in the area and around town were full.
Fugate is still tallying revenues from sales of souvenirs and tickets for the cook-off competition, so it’s unknown yet how much will be made after expenses are considered. However, the total is said to be going toward the nonprofit’s goal of a gateway arch for the city of Ontario, which will be east of the railroad underpass on Idaho Avenue, just before the downtown area.
The festival overall was “so phenomenal,” Fugate said, adding that everybody was “gracious, even though we didn’t have just a bowl of Tater Tots for sale.”
That was one complaint she said organizers “probably heard 100,000 times.”
“We did have three food trucks selling [items with Tater Tots], however they wanted a bowl of Tater Tots with ketchup in it,” Fugate said.
The only place one could find Tater Tots served up as its own side dish was during the eating contest Saturday afternoon, which had 10 participants.
Mentioning that it was something to look forward to for future years, Fugate said, “if that was the only mistake we made, then good on us.”
Revitalize Ontario will put together an action plan based on what went wrong, what went right and feedback from attendees, she said, adding that they are planning to meet soon.
One thing Fugate would also like to add for future years is a way to track visitors, perhaps something similar to the way Revitalize Ontario tracked attendees to its Ring of Fire festival for the Great Solar Eclipse in 2017 — by setting up a map of the globe on the street and allowing attendees to put a marker indicating where they were from. While she stayed in the Revitalize Ontario booth for the most part, Fugate noted that one time while strolling through, she learned that at least one couple had driven 800 miles to attend the festival.
Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President John Briedenbach said he wasn’t sure whether hotel occupancy numbers were up, but assumed that most people who traveled several hundred miles would likely have stayed the night. What is known is that the event was able to bring in people from outside the area, which from the convention side, is a success, he said.
A couple that stopped in the chamber office on Friday who was staying the night said they were from Seal Rock, and Briedenbach noted that he did see them at the festival on Saturday, as well as other people he recognized from Pendleton, La Grande and Baker City. He also said he had heard that there were people from Bend and Portland, although he didn’t personally meet them.
In future years the festival name will get a slight change to: Tater Tots Festival versus the singular use of tot used this year. The change will reflect the trademark name of the food product, a request from Kraft-Heinz, successor to Ore-Ida foods where the iconic potato product was first born.
