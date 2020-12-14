ONTARIO
Oregon officials are gearing up for what Gov. Kate Brown called, “a vaccination campaign of a life-time.”
During her press briefing on Friday, Brown said by the end of December Oregon will be receiving 147,000 doses of vaccine and will be taking input from a variety of sources on how the vaccines will be distributed and who should receive it first, noting hospital workers and other front-line health care providers will be among the first, then long-term care viders and then essential workers.
Hospitals will be the primary sites at which the vaccines will be distributed to hospital staff and other in-patient facilities and have direct patient contact. That will include housekeeping and food services.
“We believe that prioritizing all health care staff in patient-facing roles, not just medical professionals is a necessary first step in rectifying some of the health and social inequities of the pandemic,’ Brown said.
“We think this step will also help slow community spread, especially among communities of color who comprise a disproportionate share of the workforce among non-medical staff in hospitals and at nursing homes,” she continued.
State officials have set up a network of
locations that have the cold storage necessary for the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a temperature of minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit.
Noting that Oregon has one of the most efficient vaccine distribution system in the nation, Brown said, “We have policies and programs in place to vaccinate all Oregonians.”
However, Brown acknowledge that there will be reluctance among some groups to get vaccinated and there are plans to conduct outreach efforts to encourage them.
“Vaccines won’t save us from the pandemic. Vaccinations will,” Brown said.
Brown said that despite having the fifth lowest COVID infection rates in the nation, Oregon is still seeing record numbers and more than 1,120 people have died from the virus today.
“We can’t sacrifice forever,” she said, commenting that several times that people have been working hard to follow the recommended guidelines.
Vaccinating more than 10,000 people per day, to immunize three million Oregonians, is what it will take to achieve community-wide immunity, Brown said, and federal resources will be needed to reach that goal.
“Until we can reach those coveted levels of immunity, we must stay the course and continue to practice the safety measures we know can make an impact to the spread of this virus,” Brown said.
