A tribute to Vietnamese American residents

This proclamation for Vietnamese Americans in Ontario was read aloud by Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden during the Ontario City Council meeting on Aug. 22. It recognizes their contributions as well as their official Heritage and Freedom flag.
ONTARIO — Did you know that after the Vietnam War, some Vietnamese refugees came here and have since stayed? A recent proclamation read by Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden during the Ontario City Council’s most recent meeting gives nod to this, as well as declaring the Vietnam American Heritage and Freedom flag (yellow with three red stripes near the center) as the official one for their organization in Ontario.
The proclamation acknowledges the amount of work put forth by Vietnamese Americans in Ontario and surrounding cities “in a multitude of prominent areas, including industry, economy, culture, education and military service.”
Following the proclamation, Council President John Kirby commented that the ones who came here had ties to Ontario’s first hospital: Holy Rosary, now Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, Ontario.
Father Cletus Kirpatrick, who was the chaplain for the hospital in the 1970s “spearheaded through Catholic Charities to bring Vietnamese refugees here,” according to Kirby.
He said at the time, they were housed in what was previously used as a convent for the Dominican Nuns affiliated with the hospital. The building used to be on the west end of the hospital, but has since been moved.
The community welcomed the refugees, getting together to gather supplies, including some that were donated from the Moore Hotel, which was then no longer a hotel, according to Kirby. The owner donated beds, dressers, nightstands and other furnishings.
“They brought several families at that time, who are still here,” he said.
Kirby said his next door neighbor, Tim Nguyen, who retired from TVCC, was part of those who came over and transitioned to “outstanding” American citizens.
“This is one of those success stories,” he said.
Kirby then turned to Ron Verini, who served in the Vietnam War and who was attending the council meeting that night for a presentation to a police officer. He said as a veteran of that war, it was probably hard for them to come home and “see those they were fighting as neighbors.”
“But it is a success at this point,” Kirby said, then noted none of them were there to see the proclamation. “I wish they were here to wish them well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.