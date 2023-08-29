A tribute to Vietnamese American residents

This proclamation for Vietnamese Americans in Ontario was read aloud by Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden during the Ontario City Council meeting on Aug. 22. It recognizes their contributions as well as their official Heritage and Freedom flag.

 City of Ontario

ONTARIO — Did you know that after the Vietnam War, some Vietnamese refugees came here and have since stayed? A recent proclamation read by Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden during the Ontario City Council’s most recent meeting gives nod to this, as well as declaring the Vietnam American Heritage and Freedom flag (yellow with three red stripes near the center) as the official one for their organization in Ontario.

The proclamation acknowledges the amount of work put forth by Vietnamese Americans in Ontario and surrounding cities “in a multitude of prominent areas, including industry, economy, culture, education and military service.”



