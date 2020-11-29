MALHEUR COUNTY
Typically, the Christmas holiday comes alive on the first weekend of December in Nyssa and Ontario, with both cities hosting parades and related activities. This year, however, the Chambers of Commerce which put on those activities are handling things differently.
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has altogether canceled its Santa Breakfast and subsequent Winter Wonderland Parade. The events were initially slated to take place this Friday and Saturday, but officials opted to call them off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In Nyssa, tradition will continue, although those who participate are encouraged to practice social distancing.
The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce’s annual Nite Lite Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, and all entries must have a light source of some sort.
The heme for this year’s parade is “Grinch Style.”
Before the parade, there will be singing of Christmas carols and other activities at Memorial Park, along Main Street, next to US Bank, starting at 4:30 p.m. The music will be led by the Nyssa Middle School choir. However, the actual lighting of the tree in the Memorial Park will take place after the parade.
Santa Claus will be part of the festivities but will be practicing social distancing which will be encouraged during the parade and activities at park.
More details will be announced in the coming week.
