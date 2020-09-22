A show of support: First responders, Trump are front and center in local yard

ONTARIO
Devona Shepard, of Ontario, is passionate about voting and, this year, she hopes to spur that sentiment in others for the coming General Election in which voters will elect a new president for the United States.
“I used to be the silent type, but this election, I find it so important to get out and vote,” she said during an interview outside her home on Southwest Eighth Avenue on Monday.
As such, Shepard has decorated her entire house in red, white and blue symbols of patriotism, including about 30 miniature American flags, some larger flags, painted windows, Trump 2020 signs, including an American Flag with Trump’s image over the top of the stars and stripes emblazoned with the words ‘Keep America First.’
And while it’s clear who she’ll be voting for based on the showy signs of support, Shephard does not care who people vote for.
“People should be proud of being able to be free and go vote and be able to do this,” she said. “There are a lot of countries where you can’t. We’re just lucky!”
Shepard said she will personally be voting for President Donald Trump because she likes his policies and the fact that he’s getting stuff done.
“He’s not your typical politician,” she said. “I look forward to another four years.”
Reiterating she didn’t care who people voted for, she said, “I just want people to get out and vote and realize how important voting is.”
And it’s not just Trump Shepard is throwing up support for in her yard. She also has signs and flags signaling thanks to first responders and police officers.
“I have a stepson who is fighting fires in California right now,” she said, adding that he had been in the Sacramento area for just over a month.
“We have people who make sacrifices every day, so I want to support them,” she said.
And having her yard all decked out has caused a lot of nice interaction with her neighbors, including youth, who stop and ask her about it.
“We’re a little flashy — we kind of stick out like a sore thumb,” she says. “But our neighbors like it, even those who don’t vote.”
In addition to getting people to think about voting, Shepard said she wanted them to think about others who help out every day.
“We also want our community to back our first responders and our police officers,” she said, adding that they “provide everything I need in order to keep my business running.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.