'A sense of community': Ontario homeless shelter has a 'great support team'

ONTARIO
The transitional homeless shelter intended as a temporary place for homeless individuals to use in the winter in Ontario, located at 123 N.W. Third Ave., is currently scheduled to close at the end of April. However, staff from Community in Action and Origins Faith Community are developing ways to continue services through June.
An email from Barb Higinbotham, executive director for Community in Action, received on March 25, confirmed that a plan is being worked on by Priscilla Garcia, housing programs manager, and Heather Echeveste of Origins Faith Community “but there are a lot of details to work through.”
The transitional shelter received $10,000 in donations in late March from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario’s hospital and foundation. The foundation grant for $9,000 is to help provide housing for children, the disabled and those who are medically frail.
Higinbotham explained how these donations will benefit the shelter in an email received on March 29.
The donations “at this stage will go to support the community center building that is planned to be added to the site. That building will include restroom facilities, showers, and a small gathering space. We are fundraising for that purpose and hope to be able to construct that building prior to the 2021 winter season,” she said.
Community center in the works
Garcia was at the shelter Tuesday to explain where the proposed community center building will go up at the site. She said that the planned community center would be in the center of the site where the portable toilet facilities and hand-washing stations are now, and that the tiny homes will stay where they are now lined around the site’s perimeter.
“It would put this place together a little more,” said Garcia, who then added, “Not that it doesn’t look good already.”
She said that the shelter has “a great support team helping us out,” which has included donations from a lot of churches in the area.
“They’ve been super supportive. It’s all been really great,” said Garcia.
She said that these churches have donated toiletries and other necessary items as well as assisting in serving meals to shelter stayers.
Garcia said that the stayers have developed “a sense of community” despite this time of year being “chaotic.”
