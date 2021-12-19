Officials with Snake River Correctional Institution and Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services talk to a patron at a drive-thru holiday meal event for seniors, which was held mid-day Thursday in front of the MCOA office. The prison typically hosts the holiday meals for seniors, but has been unable to do so for the past two years due to COVID-19. Included in the picture are Kevin Jackson, SRCI assistant superintendent-CRS (Correctional Rehabilitation Services), left; Sandy Shelton, executive director of MCOA, second from right; and Vicky Brown, SRCI assistant food service manager, at right.
ONTARIO — With the prison unable to accommodate a holiday luncheon for seniors on-site since the onset of the pandemic, officials ensured those meals were still delivered in time for the holiday season by holding a drive-thru event to serve them.
Officials with Snake River Correctional Institution and Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services set up from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday in front of the Council on Aging’s office to serve meals to about 70 different seniors.
“They do a beautiful lunch, which is normally up at their facility at minimum security,” said Sandy Shelton, executive director of the nonprofit which provides services to aging citizens throughout the county.
Nobody had to get out of their vehicles to get the food, as Shelton and others handed out meals that were ready to go to those who came to get them. There were hot and cold options available.
While they have provided drive-thru meal pick-ups at other times since the onset of the pandemic, Shelton said this one is extra special.
“It’s really a seasonal celebration which is put on, sponsored and funded completely by SRCI,” she said.
The event provides a good way for Council on Aging staff to check-in with those clients they are serving, which is especially important during the holiday season.
“Any communication with them is golden,” Shelton said. “The folks who come love to chat and are really happy about the event.”
A large portion of those who were served this time around were senior veterans from our area, she said.
“They are a lovely group,” according to Shelton.
Lunches were made at SRCI, then transported to the Council on Aging for the event.
To add to the holiday spirit of the occasion, Vicky Brown, SRCI assistant food service manager, was decked out as Santa’s little helper, saying that she typically dressed up for the events, having once dressed as a snowman.
Shelton said during the 2020 event, the inmates made special Christmas cards that were distributed with the meal.
The Christmas cards were not something done this year, according to Amber Campbell, public information officer for the prison. “The final decision to have the event was last minute for this year and we didn’t have a chance to fit that in.”
