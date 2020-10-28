A ‘safe and fun’ Halloween event

ONTARIO
With many local groups not hosting Halloween events this year, the Boys & Girls Club will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event on Friday afternoon at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The event is being facilitated by Sugey America Benitez, a senior at Four Rivers Senior Prep, who is putting the event on as her senior project.
The event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Cultural Center.
“This year, not much people are going to really go out or do much for Halloween,” Benitez said. “We just want to do something safe and fun for the community and bring awareness from the people to the Boys & Girls Club.”
Benitez said the event will have Boys & Girls Club staff members, assisted by Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, on site to facilitate social distancing.
“We will have people at the front checking to see if everyone has masks, and if they don’t we’ll be passing those out,” Benitez said.
She said her idea for the project started by wanting to help a local business, and she had previously worked with the Boys & Girls Club through Community 101, a classroom-based program sponsored by the Oregon Community Foundation that gets students more involved with their communities through grantmaking and volunteering.
“I knew I wanted to give back to the community,” Benitez said. “Like through the Boys & Girls Club, or anyone else really. … I knew a lot of people would be bummed about Halloween not being normal, we want kids to have fun and be safe at the same time,” Benitez said.
Benitez said she met with Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Dana Castellani and events committee member Marty Justus, who were already brainstorming how they would put the project together.
“It was kind of their idea first, wanting to do something that brings awareness to them,” Benitez said.
And Benitez said that awareness will be on display on Friday afternoon, as they are making QR codes that will be posted at the trunk or treat, which will link to a page where people can donate to the Boys & Girls Club.
In order to help facilitate the event, Benitez asked for sponsorships from local entities, securing $1,000 each from Mayor Riley Hill, Partners Produce Inc., and Ruiz Enterprises.
Benitez said she thinks she wants to major in business in college, and said that the biggest thing she’s learned in putting her project together is the importance of communicating with others.
“Learning to be always in contact with people you’re working with,” Benitez said. “I’ve never written ten emails in one day. I think I’ve done that, probably, now that I’m doing my project. I’ve had to make phone calls and write emails and just constantly be in contact with people I’m working with.”
