VALE — There will be a race for the mayor position in Vale and two positions on the City Council with terms that expire this year in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Incumbent Mayor Michael McLaughlin is being challenged by Tom Vialpando, and Catherine Zacharias will be vying with incumbents Tod Feller and Leighton Keller for one of the two open seats on the council, according to Marea Hartwell, interim assistant city manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.