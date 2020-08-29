VALE — There will be a race for the mayor position in Vale and two positions on the City Council with terms that expire this year in the General Election on Nov. 3.

Incumbent Mayor Michael McLaughlin is being challenged by Tom Vialpando, and Catherine Zacharias will be vying with incumbents Tod Feller and Leighton Keller for one of the two open seats on the council, according to Marea Hartwell, interim assistant city manager.

