PAYETTE COUNTY — For many fun-seekers, county fairs such as the upcoming 2021 Payette County Fair, running Aug. 4-7, mean the chance to have a day away from their normal responsibilities. They’re a chance to eat carnival food, mingle with friends network with local businesspeople, appreciate locally-produced works of art, pet small animals, and sometimes watch cowboys being thrown off of large animals.
But have you ever wondered just how all this festivity got its start? The newspaper opened up its archives and spoke with Payette County Fair secretary Cathy Meyers to compile a brief history of how the Payette County Fair came to be.
The early days
According to Meyers, the fair got its start in New Plymouth as the New Plymouth Community Fair. Premium lists displayed at the fair offices indicate that the inaugural community fair was held in 1927.
According to Meyers, the community fair formed much of the framework of today’s county fair.
“They had livestock shows: Dairy, Swine, Sheep & Poultry along with open class exhibits in Floral, Fancy Works, Baked goods, Canned Goods,” wrote Meyers in an email Friday.
The first three fairs were held in September before being moved to August in the early 1930s.
The post-war period/name change
Following World War II, the community fair gave way to the newly-named Payette County Fair in 1946. With the name change came a new home at the corner of East Boulevard and East Idaho Street, which opened with the county fair on Aug. 21 that year. The site has been home to the fair ever since, according to Meyers.
Activities that year included crowning of the fair queen, a drill exhibition by the Black Canyon Riding Club of Emmett, Shetland Pony class, trick and fancy roping, a comedy mule act and a potato race, to name a few.
Changing over time
Over the years., there have been various elements added to the fair and rodeo, including a parade through downtown New Plymouth and evening square dances on the fairgrounds in the 1960s. One example from 1965 was a food preparation contest, where several local 4-H participants were selected to demonstrate food preparation at the Western Idaho Fair later that year.
As indicated by a fair ad in the newspaper in 1986, junior steer rides for kids 12 years old and under have been offered. It also advertised fine arts and food contests that year.
Making improvements over time
As equipment ages over time, even an organization with a slim budget like that of the fair must invest in repairs and modernization wherever possible. Historic examples include installation of water lines to the rodeo grounds, and one addition added for 2021 is a new, larger small animal exhibition building with an outdoor shade structure attached.
“The county supports us,” Meyers said. “It varies, it depends on my budget, what they approve.”
Including the new small animal building, Meyers said the Payette County Commissioners approved a total of $130,000 for the fair’s budget for 2021.
Meyers said that the commissioners usually contribute between $80,000 and $90,000. The fair’s income through vendors is even more modest, at an estimated $10,000 in 2020, she estimated.
Over the years, some elements of the fair itself have come and gone. One example is the tri-chamber of commerce breakfast which was formerly held to kick off the fair, presently discontinued according to Meyers.
No free rides
Unlike many county fairs held in larger cities, one feature that is noticeably absent from the Payette County Fair is carnival rides. Not even a ferris wheel can be found on the fairgrounds.
According to Meyers, this feature has not been offered at this fair for one big reason: The real estate which houses the fairgrounds and the Limbaugh Rodeo Arena is only 784,080 square feet, or 18 acres.
“We do not have the space for them,” said Meyers.
With 4-H, Future Farmers of America and other livestock features taking up the heart of the fairgrounds, the rodeo stadium and parking lots take up the rest of the space. The fact that the fair has never charged for admission ensures the fairgrounds are crowded annually.
Continuing through COVID-19
While most fair officials throughout the country pulled the plug on their county and state fairs, fair officials in Payette County didn’t. Instead, the fair went on as planned with hand sanitizer stations, social distancing signage and few masks to be seen.
Meyers estimated that between 5,000 and 7,000 people attended in 2020, as fair officials do not do exact head counts due to offering free admission. She added that approximately 1,500 people attended the rodeo each of the two nights
The rodeo, as previously reported in the newspaper, also drew standing-room-only crowds during the 2020 fair, as would-be fairgoers from the Boise metropolitan area flocked to Payette County to watch events. According to Southwest District Health officials at that time, no significant spread of COVID-19 was attributed to the fair or rodeo.
Celebrating 75 years
As fair officials and attendees celebrate the fair’s second diamond anniversary, even as times have changed, the fair’s focus has not.
On the fair’s website, the Fair Board has posted its newly adopted mission statement, which reads, “We, the Payette County Fair Board, along with dedicated volunteers, strive to provide educational opportunities, entertainment and family memories in an organized fair event and to develop a year-round public facility for all generations of our community.”
The website further states that the board aims to keep the fair community-focused, adding that such fairs are “becoming rarer these days.”
This being an incomplete history of the fair, the newspaper would like to hear your history and memories of county fairs gone by. Send us your photos and stories at coreye@argusobserver.com or call (541) 823-4822.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.