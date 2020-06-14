ONTARIO — Oregon’s and Idaho’s U.S. senators have launched a joint effort to provide long-term funding for rural communities by extending the longevity of two existing programs that support counties with federal land and forests.
In a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, announced a new push to extend Payments of Lieu Taxes and Secure Rural Schools long-term to provide some continuity for small communities needing the funds for roads, schools, police, economic development and other budgetary needs.
Wyden is being joined by Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho and James Risch,R-Idaho.
Payments in Lieu of Taxes provides funding to counties, such as Malheur, with significant federal land for which they do not receive any property tax. Presently the payments are only authorized on an annual basis which leaves local budget writers guessing until the payments are announced. In past years Malheur County has received more than $2 million in annual PILT payments, and a similar amount has been budgeted for the next fiscal year. Also, in the past, the Congress approved PILT and Secure Rural Schools payments in five-year segments, but that has not passed in recent years.
Wyden said the four senators are proposing to extend full PILT payments for 10 years to provide more certainty and reliability of those funds to the counties.
Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act, known commonly as Secure Rural Schools, was passed to support communities who lost revenue with the decline in the timber industry.
Those counties which shared in the revenues from federal timber sales, have struggled financial for several years and Wyden and former Idaho Sen. Larry Craig sponsored the original legislation to reimburse those counties, which includes a number of Oregon and Idaho counties which contain public forest lands.
The senators are proposing that Congress create an endowment fund which would be invested, with the interest earned to make the payments to the counties. Additionally there would be revenue sharing payments made to build up the endowment fund.
