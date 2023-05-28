WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — May 29 marks the last Monday in May, and in keeping the tradition of honoring men and women who died in the line of duty while enlisted in the U.S. military, services will take place throughout the valley.

Ahead of that, family members could be seen at Ontario’s Evergreen and Sunset cemeteries visiting gravesites of their loved ones, as well as decorating them. Such a visit often leads to the decorating of graves of other loved ones, as was the case for the Richters and Gallegos family on Friday.



