Fred and Dawn Richter, of Payette, pause for a photo amid sprucing up and decorating the graves of their loved ones at Sunset Cemetery in Ontario on Friday. The couple have made a Memorial Day holiday weekend tradition out of doing this in Middleton, Ontario and Payette. In the foreground is the tombstone for Fred’s parents, Antone “Tony” and Ann Richter. Tony served in the U.S. Army Air Force.
Leslie Thompson photos | Argus Observer
Leslie Thompson photos | Argus Observer
Cheryl Haueter, left, pauses for a photo with Courtney and Vinton Raby at Peter Fifer’s grave. The trio were there to visit “grandpa Pete.” As she lives in Nampa, she stops by the cemetery to visit.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — May 29 marks the last Monday in May, and in keeping the tradition of honoring men and women who died in the line of duty while enlisted in the U.S. military, services will take place throughout the valley.
Ahead of that, family members could be seen at Ontario’s Evergreen and Sunset cemeteries visiting gravesites of their loved ones, as well as decorating them. Such a visit often leads to the decorating of graves of other loved ones, as was the case for the Richters and Gallegos family on Friday.
