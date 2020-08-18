‘A one-float parade’ Four Rivers Cultural Center aims for vibrant neighborhoods

When going out to a party just isn’t happening, Four Rivers Cultural Center brings the party to you.
Tanya Navarrete, marketing and development director for Four Rivers Cultural Center, explained more about this event that will be passing through the city of Ontario from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s one of those ideas that just came together out of that brainstorming session a while back,” said Navarrete, referencing a recent meeting of Cultural Center staff in which new programming ideas were explored.
“Something to bring some vibrancy into the neighborhoods of Ontario. Bring a spark to someone’s day.”
The parade’s route is as follows: Optimist Park, Beck-Kiwanis Park, Laxson Park, Lions Park, Lanterman Park, The Argus Observer, and Alameda Park.
During the parade, Cultural Center staff will be handing out bags filled with candy, a mask and hand sanitizer while summer-themed music will be playing.
Popsicles will also be given out at each of the stops. Navarrete said that this event is a way to connect with the people who are unable to visit the Cultural Center during this time.
She also stated that this parade allows staff the opportunity to distribute handbills, or small fliers, that have information relating to pandemic awareness.
Navarrete said the materials include information about steps that can be taken to make choices that will help to ensure COVID is not a part of the area.
Don’t be surprised to see only one float in this parade.
“It’s a one-float parade,” said Navarrete, “We’re going to be small but mighty!”
She said that the staff will be asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.
“We wanna see smiles!”
