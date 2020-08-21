A look at social gaming fees in Ontario

The entrance to Ontario Poker Room is pictured on Thursday afternoon. As one of the only social gaming businesses in Ontario, it is subject to periodical gaming fees as part of its operation.

 Griffin Hewitt | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Social gaming businesses, which include classic card games like poker, are required to pay in order to play — in the form of gaming fees to the city, that is. The Argus explored what these fees are exactly by reaching out Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott.

In an email on Wednesday morning, Ott explained what operating a social gaming business in Ontario looks like in terms of what is involved with fees.

“The gaming fees are for a social gaming license which has to be renewed annually. There is a $25 application fee and $100 licensing fee. There are separate fee for monthly, weekly or daily if an organization isn’t open on an annual basis,” wrote Ott.

She said that as of last year, there was only one social gaming business in the city that she knew of.

Ott said the gaming application fee is “allocated to the General Revenues within the General Fund.” She also said that the gaming license fees go to the Code Enforcement Department with the General Fund.

“The fees are due annually, based on the time the license was originally issued,” wrote Ott in a follow-up email.

