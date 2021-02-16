A little help from my friends: Snow brings out helping hands

ONTARIO
This weekend, citizens were unburying their vehicles, driveways and sidewalks from a storm that dumped several rounds of several inches of snow throughout the region starting Friday, which resulted in countless slide-offs and crashes and caused officials to close Interstate 84 in both directions from Ontario more than once.
Snow started piling up around the Western Treasure Valley, and by Monday morning, 7 inches were tallied in Ontario by the weather station at OSU’s Malheur Experiment Station.
The most recent 3 inches fell late Sunday night through early Monday. Aside from 3 inches around mid-December, this is the first significant snow that has been recorded in the region for the 2020-21 winter.
According to the National Weather Service, the weather is expected to clear up today and Wednesday, but more snow is expected to hamper the region for the coming weekend.
On Monday morning, Dan Jones, who has owned the Chevron on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario for 22 years, could be seen trying to help out a vendor’s delivery driver, who was unable to maneuver his pallet jack in the fresh snow. After using a tractor with a plow to clear the ground and try to push him, Jones eventually had to get off the tractor and helped physically push the load.
Jones said this weekend’s snow and the coming forecast are not of major concern to him when compared to the winter of 2016-17, which locally was dubbed “Snowpocalypse” and “Snowmageddon, when the region saw record amounts of heavy loads of snow that crushed countless structures.
“The only good thing about this is at least it’s February,” he said.
During that historic snow year just four years ago, the weight of the snow broke the front window of the Chevron. Jones had been moving the snow and even having it hauled off by a local father/son contracting team, but said there was one area of the building that they had missed.
When enough snow accumulates, Jones plows his lot and helps out neighboring businesses, too, including Dorman’s Laundromat and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. And he doesn’t mind at all.
“It’s good for the mountains, the farmers and ranchers — we need the water,” Jones said. “It’s kind of a blessing and it’ll be over real quick.”
