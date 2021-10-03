This is one of many photos Larry Meyer took over the years of happenings with the Southeast Oregon Food Bank. Pictured here, Peter Lawson and volunteer Bob Komoto transfer donated food into a mail cart to be moved into the Food Bank warehouse during a Letter Carriers Food Drive in 2018.
Like so many, I was stunned and saddened by Larry’s loss. I’m sure it has already been said, but, by most accounts, Larry was a Community Institution-in ways maybe even more than Fran McLean or folks like John Kirby (who I consider a long time Mentor) have been (and I feel like that’s saying something).
Larry’s legacy, as a documentarian of community happenings (joys AND the struggles) spans nearly the whole of my life to date. Its hard to imagine The (Daily) Argus Observer without him.
In particular, I think he likely did more to advance the efforts of Oregon Food Bank’s Southeast Oregon Services branch operations (along with its allied partner agencies), and Treasure Valley Community College (and its impact on students) than I ever did in my years of employment, volunteer service support of those two respective organizations.
The thing we all loved about Larry was that, if he arrived to report on your meeting, event or effort, you could be confident he would do his best to get it right (even if we’d periodically need to provide a minor correction or update). He was consistent in that way, and always timely (episodically arriving before you’d even thought to reach out).
Larry was a man whose heart you knew was always with his community-regardless of the story. I remember a few occasions, where, after reporting on something like the annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive effort for the food bank, he would come back after his shift to help sort some of the food.
Humility seems like an art that’s often lost in these times of confrontational rhetoric that, more and more often, it seems, escalates to conflict, outrage, and even physical violence. Larry Meyer, by contrast, was one of the most humble people I think I’ve ever known. It seemed he was always a little baffled when he’d receive a well-deserved public recognition or accolade. That only endeared him to us even more.
Malheur County has lost one of its best — in a time that needs Larry’s brand of calm/inquisitive examination, straight forward engagement, and demonstrated dedication to finding the good in the narrative of our rural regions, more than ever.
With his passing, we lose more than we realize.
He will be missed.
Peter Lawson, is formerly of Ontario (Oregon Food Bank), and now lives in Klamath Falls.
