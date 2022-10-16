A ‘Jack’ of all subjects

ONTARIO — For school children, online education quickly became a thing for them when COVID-19 sent them all home from school in March 2020. But while his fellow Ontario students have returned to the classroom since then, 14-year-old Jack Payton found himself in a better situation thanks to distance learning.
As such, he made the switch to full-time online school.
Jack now obtains his schooling through Willamette Connection Academy. In a Zoom interview with the Argus on Sept. 29, he shared about what the academy has been able to do for him.
“I was limited to the rest of my class” in public school, said Jack. “If they were doing something, I was doing it with them. But with Connections, they put me where they believe I should be.”
One example of such placement is mathematics; Jack is taking algebra, usually a high school class.
Jack’s mother, Teresa Clyde, said her husband’s cousin introduced the family to the academy based on their experience with it in Idaho.
“They had been doing that for years, but they were doing the hybrid schooling and everything,” said Clyde. “But in October 2020 when the schools didn’t open back up, we had to come up with a more permanent option for [Jack].In February the following year, he got moved up on the wait list and he got approved to go into Connections … The pandemic kind of pushed us, but it was recommended from other family members.”
With Jack being only recently diagnosed on the autism spectrum, Clyde said it has not been a hindrance to his education thus far.
“He’s always been a little odd, but all children have their own selves … The teachers have never pointed out that there may have been a problem because they always help him one-on-one. No one’s really noticed because he’s still crushing those classes.”
“I don’t think it affects me in school that much,” Jack added. “I still do my assignments and do well on my tests and do well on my assignments.”
Among the subjects on Jack’s schedule this semester are:
• Algebra 1A (9th grade level): Taught by Kathy Malone
• Science, Gifted & Talented: Taught by Jessie Rohrig
• PE and homeroom: Rohrig
• Language Arts, Gifted & Talented
• Social Studies
He said he is considering going into law studies after high school, to become a defense attorney. Clyde said he’s also taking interest in trivia games.
As far as their view of online school, Jack said it’s important for children to consider the pros and cons of both and choose the setting that plays best into their future plans. Clyde adds that children need to consider which environment will provide them the attention they need to succeed.
Teachers are giving rave reviews about Jack, as shared by an academy representative in a Sep. 29 email.
“Jack is an 8th grader taking a 9th grade math class and doing well,” Malone wrote in her comments. “This is my first year working with Jack, but in the short few weeks, he is an active learner, and regularly pops into my LiveLesson room each week for questions and assistance with his assignments. I can see that Jack is very interested in succeeding and possesses the self-advocacy skill needed to do well.”
“Jack is a conscientious student that always tries to do his best. He is diligent and disciplined about completing his schoolwork. He is responsive to teachers when we reach out to him with suggestions and methods for improvement,” Rohrig added. “Building relationships with students is the most important part of being an online teacher. From Jack I have learned that clear communication, frequent repetition, and comprehending student challenges by understanding the student themselves, is a key part of being an online teacher and coach.”
Jack added that while he got along with his in-person peers well in traditional schools, online school means not having to worry about missing school to manage his diabetes and other medical needs. It also gives him more leeway in his social life and schedule.
“Just like this in a call, or … in clubs, and other activities that help you socialize with other students and peers,” he said.
One example of such activities is an upcoming field trip to Montgomery Farms, which hosts an annual pumpkin patch and various activities for families during the month of October. It’s part of several outings offered by the academy, mainly on the western side of Oregon. Opportunities for students in eastern Oregon to attend are increasing according to Clyde.
Jack also notes that as long as he can log into a web browser, he can attend his classes. For those lacking resources, he said the school sends needed resources to students.
Clyde adds that she receives newsletters and other help from the academy, which helps her to be Jack’s “coach.”
“I’m not his teacher, but I’m here to coach him to get into class and do the things he’s supposed to do and sign him up for things like the clubs and stuff and make sure he knows that they’re there.”
As for the public schools Jack left behind, though, he and his family say there’s no bad blood between them.
“Those girls at Alameda Elementary did a wonderful job with Jack for six years. They did a great job with him … Everybody at that school loved Jack.”
