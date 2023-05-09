A future for renewable energy at Treasure Valley Community College

ONTARIO — The conversation of how a future Renewable Energy program will look once it rolls out at Treasure Valley Community College is well underway. TVCC received $2.5 million from the state of Oregon to implement a program with an overall goal of syncing up with the nation’s effort in decarbonizing the global electrical system while also strengthening the grid.
“We’re not sure what that looks like, but we’ve been having productive conversations,” said Instructor Eric Ellis during a presentation by a National Renewable Energy Laboratory representative on Monday night. “We know that energy varies widely across the country, and what works well for some in some parts … might not in other parts of the country. We’re hoping for ideas and broad perspective.”
In recent years, TVCC developed related curriculum in the Green Technologies program, which eventually became the current Industrial Manufacturing and Automated Controls program. Much has been learned over the last decade; however, during that time there also has been a lot of change. This includes reduced costs related to producing alternative energy and a growing demand — especially with the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. The landmark act, passed in 2022, aims to curb inflation through various ways, including domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.
This week's in-depth conversation about the topic was the second in recent weeks for TVCC officials, who have another meeting planned next week with officials from Bakersfield Community College. The California-based school worked with NREL in developing a renewable energy program tailored to the school’s geographical position.
Cost is dropping
For Monday’s meeting, Joe Simon, an architect with an NREL campus in Golden, Colorado, led the discussion which include comprehensive slideshow. He explained how TVCC officials recently visited with him at the Colorado lab. It is one of 17 labs funded by the U.S. Department of Energy to work with communities, cities, industries and other stakeholders to ensure rolling over into clean energy “works the way people hope.”
Simon noted that as things begin to ramp up, the cost associated with developing renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind, has dropped by “more than 90% percent since 2010.” There was even a giant decrease in cost from 2018 to 2019.
And while knowledge has changed about related jobs, they are coming up short in people with the ability “to grow this at the scale that is necessary,” Simon said.
When implementing the educational program, a lot of thought needs to go into it. This includes such considerations as manufacturing operations or occupations that make sense for the geographical location, as well as understanding what type of related training TVCC would want to offer.
There are a host of opportunities in a variety of renewable energy areas, including solar, wind, battery storage and energy efficiency. Each of those silos has abundant opportunities for the workforce, but it’s getting a trained workforce to understand how these things work well into the future that is critical, according to Simon.
In shifting into renewable and sustainable technologies, Simon said it is important to understand many things, such as the impact on the grid with the move toward electric vehicles. If done correctly, communities will have the opportunity to create cost-effective energy alternatives, such as solar, wind or geothermal, regardless of other investments, then come up with the staff to implement it.
“That’s where TVCC comes into play,” Simon said.
Integrating with ag
The conversation has many branches, including such things as upgrading the grid for resiliency, an example used by Simon due to a warning issued by Ellis at the top of the meeting that thunderstorms might knock the power out. Considerations for such issues could include battery backups.
One component to think about in the rural area is an emerging knowledge in solar energy called “agrivoltaics.” This looks at how to integrate alternative energy and agriculture on the same land — especially in areas such as Malheur County, where farming and ranching is a mainstay.
Having those things simultaneously, has included ideas such as raising solar panels higher off the ground so that animals can graze or crops can grow.
“There is more cost up front to make the panels higher and deal with the wind load, so it is no longer the cheapest possible way,” Simon said. “However, it was 4 feet off the ground, maybe it could still be farmed, be available to sheep or different resources.”
He said that in areas where this is being explored, clients are seeing a higher yield of crops because of the solar panels.
“So now a farmer gets revenue and higher production in crops,” he said, which includes vegetables and animals.
There are a wide variety of challenges in integrating some of the new technologies and bringing them to market, while reducing risk. However, Simon said there also are many opportunities do decarbonization, including creating a workforce.
Equity with change
Bringing energy to those who need it in a reliable, consistent, cost-effective and equitable way will increase air quality, life expectancy and market resiliency and balance those areas, according to Simon. This includes new technologies to deal with an array of issues such as, electricity for homes, factories and industrial processes, transportation and heat. Some of the technology may be readily available but there is a need to have more people who understand what it is and how it works.
With a goal of net zero by 2050, “things are changing quickly,” Simon said.
As such, the need continues to grow for labor, implementation and maintenance of technologies, such as solar.
“Who will maintain and repair it for the 25-year life fo the battery,” Simon asked.
Underpinning the conversation is the idea of how to get electricity “from here to there and how in a reliable way,” he said. Getting new energy onto transmission lines where it is being consumed, comes with new ideas such as offshore wind near urban population centers.
“This idea of generation near consumption is really important,” Simon said.
There also is a need to focus on energy efficiency not just with new building but with those that have existed for 50 years or more. Such upgrades could include replacing boilers, glass, insulation — if it exists and HVAC systems.
Historically, more was known about the flow of infrastructure from the point of generation to the point of consumption, Simon said. However, now, as things keep changing and some people have electric vehicles or solar panels and some people work from home, “it becomes more and more important to those utilities in educating the workforce on how to maintain a reliable and robust electrical grid.”
Put simply, Simon drew the parallel: as HVAC gets smarter and better, the ability to maintain it becomes more important in order to keep ourselves comfortable.
Consumption has changed
It’s also important to understand how energy consumption has vastly changed over the years. He gave an example of how when he was growing up, a common saying was, “Don’t leave the lights on.” However, today, that might not matter as much if everything is now 90% more effective and lighting now makes up only 3% of home energy use.
“Maybe we don’t have to care so much about the lights being on, but charging an electric vehicle or setting the thermostat at a different mode for when the house is empty versus full.”
Other considerations include looking at a building’s energy load and identifying peak use times and changing operations accordingly to drop utility bills dramatically. Jobs fields related to this include such things as energy audits or assessments and weatherization assistance programs.
No matter what method — be it solar, wind, geothermal or energy efficiencies — when it comes to renewable energy, there are myriad ways in which the workforce will need to be involved. TVCC will continue to explore those as it readies to “expose students to a wide range of career opportunities,” according to Ben Merrill, dean of Career and Technical Education at TVCC.
The new program will be described as broadly as possible, he said, and the hope is to include offerings such as solar agrivoltaics, energy audits, installing or retrofitting highly efficient HVAC systems, electrical and plumbing apprenticeships and efficient irrigation practices.
“They all impact the sustainability of our communities,” Merrill said.
As TVCC looks to develop a program, it needs to be done “in ways that are relevant to us here in the Treasure Valley. There’s no cookie-cutter model we can follow,” he said.
