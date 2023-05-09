Quantcast
Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Higher education

A future for renewable energy at Treasure Valley Community College

Officials considering new, innovative ways in developing offerings for students

A future for renewable energy at Treasure Valley Community College

Joe Simon, an architect with National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado, shows a slide related to job growth in renewable energy during a presentation with Treasure Valley Community College officials on Monday night. In looking at the clean energy sector, reported jobs in the U.S. for 2020, were 293,874 in solar; 116,817 in land-based wind, 66,751 in grid-connected battery storage and 65,313 in energy efficiency. Models predict those numbers to skyrocket from 2025 to 2030 to 384,000-757,000 in solar; 132,000 to 219,000 in wind; 126,000 to 376,000 in battery storage; and 167,000 to 283,000 in energy efficiency. As such, the federal government is working with community colleges, such as TVCC, through NREL on creating a workforce capable of implementing and maintaining such technologies.

 Screenshot via Zoom

ONTARIO — The conversation of how a future Renewable Energy program will look once it rolls out at Treasure Valley Community College is well underway. TVCC received $2.5 million from the state of Oregon to implement a program with an overall goal of syncing up with the nation’s effort in decarbonizing the global electrical system while also strengthening the grid.

“We’re not sure what that looks like, but we’ve been having productive conversations,” said Instructor Eric Ellis during a presentation by a National Renewable Energy Laboratory representative on Monday night. “We know that energy varies widely across the country, and what works well for some in some parts … might not in other parts of the country. We’re hoping for ideas and broad perspective.”



Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred