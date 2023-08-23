A conversation about opioid use and stigma

ONTARIO — “The opposite of addiction is connection,” said Tedra Cobb during a community conversations on opioid use and stigma on Aug. 10 with Cobb leading the event.
Participants shared their past experiences and discussed new topics.
The meeting started off with Cobb giving an introduction about herself and her work. She created the workshop and travels to rural communities discussing opioid use and stigmas about it. This gives members of those communities the opportunity to share their experiences with opioids, including what they’ve seen happen to those around them who use.
Attendees watched a video showing Charmaine Wheatley and her art. It showcased some of her sessions with past opioid users and detailed how she paints a portrait of the person while adding quotes from what they say around their portrait during the session.
Following the video, Cobb asked everyone what they would like to ask the people in the film.
Sherry Forsyth said she would ask them, “How did you get better?” Other participants said they would like to ask how their life had improved and what their future looks like?
“We need to stop talking at people and we need to start talking with each other, at the end of the day it’s about our life experiences,” said Cobb.
Participants said people can lose control of themselves, either when on the drug or being enticed with it, but loss can also be when they seek recovery. The loss of the drug changes someone and they have to find a way to continue without opioids and, as one participant put it, people mourn the loss of that drug.
Cobb believes that people should start talking to each other about their experiences and sharing with others who might not have dealt with issues related to of opioids. She said this way more people can begin to understand that not everybody has the same path to addiction and recovery.
“Our journey is not over”, said Tiffanie Stabler, a participant.
Participants discussed that there is growth for everyone and there is still a path ahead.
