A closer look at food insecurity in the state and locally

ONTARIO — Shoppers at Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario have likely seen the Community Cupboard. The wooden structure filled with non-perishable food items sits outside the entrance to the store. What makes this cupboard so unique is how it exists to help those in need combat food insecurity.
The Community Cupboard is an emergency food pantry owned ‘by the community for the community.
The cupboard, which debuted in April of 2020, came from an idea by Lindsay Grosvenor, a certified dietician in Malheur County who recognized the need in the community and was inspired by other projects around the community, like blessing boxes and the like, that she kept hearing about after the onset of the COVID pandemic.
The cupboard was constructed in two days by Wes Allison with help from his daughter and her two children, who painted the structure upon completion.
Tim and Janice Peters, owners of Red Apple, gave an update on the Community Cupboard in an email received on July 28 saying that the cupboard “continues to see traffic daily.”
“As you know, this is a very caring community that continues to help provide for those that are in need,” wrote Tim
He said how this is “just another example of a community that supports each other.”
Needs don’t stop
According to a report published in January of 2022, an Oregon State University study found that “the food insecurity rate in Oregon for 2018-2020 was 9.1%. This represented 146,500 households, or around 368,000 individuals.”
In an email on Aug. 3, Mark Edwards, director of the OSU Policy Analysis Lab, provided insight as well as a link to the most recent report detailing food insecurity rates in Oregon.
The report, titled “Oregon’s Food Insecurity Rates At The Arrival of COVID (2018-2020)” is from the OSU Policy Analysis Laboratory, which is part of the Oregon State University’s School of Public Policy.
“The most recent report we’ve written about Oregon’s food insecurity rates is the January 2022 report which analyzed the 2018-2020 data,” wrote Edwards.
He also indicated that “state-level” information was usually slow to be released and “it’s never possible to have an estimate in real time (for states)” as a result of the slower dissemination of available data.
Rural or Urban?
“Rural v. urban: Food insecurity in rural Oregon appears to have been cut in half in the past decades, falling by around 9 percentage points since 2012. For most of the last decade, rural Oregon’s food insecurity rates were both higher than the rest of rural America and higher than urban Oregon. The gap between rural and urban Oregon has reduced in recent years, and as of the last few years, rural Oregon’s food insecurity rate resembled that of the rest of rural America,” the report states.
Another important aspect of note included in the report is how the space of time being measured, the years 2018-2020, is so significant.
“All of these improvements are expressed in the overall 9.1% food insecurity rate in 2018-2020, Oregon’s lowest food insecurity rate measured since the USDA began reporting it 25 years ago.”
Local stats
The Oregon Hunger Task Force, an organization focused on “creating policies for a hunger-free Oregon,” is coordinated by Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon. The task force is made up of “legislators, state agency representatives, and nonprofit and community leaders” in an effort to collaborate with “stakeholders throughout Oregon” in an effort to “raise awareness about the extent of hunger in Oregon.”
“The Oregon Hunger Task Force releases County Fact Sheets periodically that give a snapshot of what hunger and program access looks like in each county in Oregon. Find your county below,” according to information found on the task force’s main page.
According to the 2021 Status of Hunger in Malheur County compiled by Oregon Hunger Task Force, which reflects 2019 data, found that there is a significant disparity between the hunger and food insecurity challenges faced by renters versus home owners, with 21% of renters reporting experiencing food insecurity compared to 2.8% of home owners.
Read the full report online at https://bit.ly/malheurstats.
Barriers to benefits
Legislative Strategist for Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon and Administrator for Oregon Task Force Chris Baker explained what some of the barriers to receiving benefits for some eligible people are in a phone interview on Aug. 4.
She said benefits are not available to everyone due to immigration status or language barriers despite all of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) outreach efforts being performed all over the state.
“Folks were afraid to reach out for benefits based on immigration status,” she said.
Baker went on to describe situations during the Trump Administration in which individuals were “grabbed at food banks” by immigration officers waiting for people who fit their criteria.
She explained how “more than 430,000” people in the state of Oregon identify as having immigration statuses, which are not designated as citizens and as a result “many of those communities have been hit harder during the pandemic.”
“Food for all Oregonians is a first stop to giving them access to what all humans deserve,” stated Baker.
Other communities in Oregon face difficultly in obtaining benefits and include: single mothers, LGBTQIA+ individuals, those with disabilities and the elderly. These are just some of the people listed by Baker who have, for one reason or another, faced challenges overcoming food insecurity and seeking services.
She said that senior citizen populations often forgo applying for SNAP or other public service benefits “out of pride” or they simply “don’t know how to apply.”
Wiping out stigmas
Baker said that part of the issue that keeps people from applying for benefits, even if they are eligible, are the stigmas surrounding the need to apply for public assistance of any kind. She said that most of these people have “shame” or “embarrassment” associated with seeking out these kinds of services.
Baker said that people who access SNAP benefits are actually doing a favor for Oregon’s economy because their benefits are accepted at farmers’ markets and that every dollar spent actually “equals $1.76 for Oregon’s economy” and “that money goes into farmer’s pockets.”
“This work is making a difference,” said Baker.
State legislation
Baker said that as far as state legislation goes, tackling hunger is an issue in which lawmakers reaches across the aisles to create bipartisan laws. She is hopeful that the data gathered will help legislators in making informed decisions.
Without intervention, she said the “hunger rate will grow exponentially.” Baker said more funds allocated to addressing the issue of hunger in Oregon are vital to give the state and those employees working to remediate this issue the necessary tools with which to confront it.
“Oregon has such an amazing, comprehensive safety net,” she said, but continued by saying there is much more that can be done.
As far as future state legislation goes, Baker said she is in favor of “any vote that helps put food into people’s stomachs.”
