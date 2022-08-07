Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Students that were part of this year’s 2022 Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute participated in an abundance of activities over the past three weeks, which included three sessions for students throughout the Western Treasure Valley who are children of migrants and immigrants.

All participants got to put their hands into local service projects during their respective week-long session, which took place on the campus of Treasure Valley Community College.



