Students in the third session of the 2022 Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute, which took place the week of Aug. 1, participated in service projects around the area on Wednesday. These students at Veterans Advocates of Ore-Ida in Ontario are helping cut out stars from weathered United States flags that can no longer be flown. The stars were then affixed to a cut-out circle with information about how the weathered stars acknowledge the service of U.S. veterans, as pictured in the two smaller photos below.
Ariana Montestelling told peers her plan for the future to become a real estate agent. She got interested in this career path from her aunt who is currently a real estate agent in Texas but she got more interested in it from TikTok following accounts that teach and talk about that career path. She was motivated to go to college by her mom who went to TVCC and got her CNA. The program has also been interesting her brother. She has been doing well in the program as she has been recognized for her leadership skills by the mentors and was awarded a shirt.
Students in the third session of the 2022 Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute, which took place the week of Aug. 1, participated in service projects around the area on Wednesday. These students at Veterans Advocates of Ore-Ida in Ontario are helping cut out stars from weathered United States flags that can no longer be flown. The stars were then affixed to a cut-out circle with information about how the weathered stars acknowledge the service of U.S. veterans, as pictured in the two smaller photos below.
Ariana Montestelling told peers her plan for the future to become a real estate agent. She got interested in this career path from her aunt who is currently a real estate agent in Texas but she got more interested in it from TikTok following accounts that teach and talk about that career path. She was motivated to go to college by her mom who went to TVCC and got her CNA. The program has also been interesting her brother. She has been doing well in the program as she has been recognized for her leadership skills by the mentors and was awarded a shirt.
ONTARIO — Students that were part of this year’s 2022 Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute participated in an abundance of activities over the past three weeks, which included three sessions for students throughout the Western Treasure Valley who are children of migrants and immigrants.
All participants got to put their hands into local service projects during their respective week-long session, which took place on the campus of Treasure Valley Community College.
Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute Coordinator Greg Contreras lead the sessions.
One of their stops along the way was at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.
Contreras took three different groups of youth to Veteran Advocates to do projects.
Volunteer Doug Dean helped organize activities for the youth, including cutting out stars from weathered U.S. Flags and affixing them to a circle of paper that explained how the stars are meant to help remember U.S. veterans.
“It was a beautiful thing that they did with putting the stickers on the stars,” Dean said. “They loved it, too. A very passionate group.”
Dean noted that the leadership institute helps with equivalency tests for those students, and that he learned more about that during a phone call with Contreras.
In addition to that, the youth gathered up an assortment of donations — such as scarves, afghans, lap quilts and robes — and packaged them all up. They will be handed out to veterans in need this fall.
“They really enjoyed that aspect,” Dean said, noting Veteran Advocate volunteers helped color coordinate all the packets for the groups.
Furthermore the students wrote letters, which he said were “wonderful,” as they not only thanked the veterans for their service, but told them all about their experiences over the summer and what their future plans were.
“To get veterans to not just be thinking about themselves,” he said.
Additionally, some of the nonprofit’s volunteers had brought in beads and stones.
“They got a big charge out of making friendship bracelets,” Dean said.
Every student got to make one for a veteran and one to give to a friend.
Dean also arranged to have Valentino Morales, who was a child of a migrant family, give a speech to the students. Morales spoke to them in Spanish about his experiences and the importance of doing things for the community they live in and making things better for everybody.
Dean also spoke to them about how he was a migrant worker after high school for about a three year period. He got into migrant labor because he didn’t have a home relationship. As such, after high school, he started “ambling about” on his own. He did migrant work harvesting apples in Washington state and worked his way down through Hood River and into California, helping with an assortment of crops, including almonds, raisins, citrus and other foods.
During that time, Dean got to meet Caesar Chavez. The renowned Mexican-American labor leader and civil rights activist dedicated his life’s work to the struggle of farm workers in the U.S., aiming to improve their working and living conditions through organizing and negotiating contracts with their employers.
Dean was working in the raisin fields in the Fresno, California area when Chavez happened to stop by and talk to the workers. Dean later saw him again in San Francisco, where Chavez had been invited to a “mafioso labor group” rally at Pier 54. Chavez didn’t join that rally, according to Dean.
“I learned more about myself and human beings [from talking to Chavez], than I did from my migrant worker days,” Dean said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.