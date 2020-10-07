ONTARIO
Within two hours of releasing a statement on Tuesday regarding the uptick in deaths at Snake River Correctional Institution, a news release came of another inmate who died that day who had tested positive with COVID-19.
This makes nine deaths related to the pandemic at the SRCI and 13 overall at Oregon Department of Corrections’ facilities. The latest death was a man between the ages of 70 and 80, who died on Tuesday while being treated at a local hospital. The age of inmates who have died from the virus at SRCI is between 60 to 85, according to news releases sent out for each death. Those releases do not include names of the individuals who died.
The cause of death, which is reviewed by Oregon State Police Medical Examiner, has not been determined on Tuesday’s death at SRCI, nor has it been determined for deaths on Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Sept. 25, Sept. 27, Oct. 3, Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. The Argus Observer has requests pending through the Medical Examiner’s office for updates on those causes of death.
The inmate who died on Aug. 17 was confirmed to have died from COVID.
‘We regret any loss of life’
In a statement issued Tuesday about the deaths at SRCI related to the pandemic, Oregon DOC says it “takes the COVID-19 crisis very seriously and has established a multitude of precautions to decrease its spread.”
“We regret any loss of life and convey our condolences to the families of those affected,” reads the statement.
The release goes on to state that in line with “other COVID-related fatalities nationwide, many of these individuals have instances of comorbidity.”
This means a person has more than one disease or condition present at the same time, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
According to the statement, inmates who have tested positive have been either treated at SRCI or taken to a local hospital, with the “vast majority” falling in the first category. Oregon DOC says many have been treated and recovered at SRCI, where the prison can provide “24/7 on-site oxygen, intravenous fluids and antibiotics, access to consultants and infirmary level care.”
When needed, inmates are taken to local hospitals, per Oregon DOC protocols. Instances requiring this would include those when “a patient is having difficulty breathing even with oxygen assistance,” according to the statement.
Oregon DOC did not respond to a request for information regarding the total cost to date for inmates who have had to be hospitalized outside of SRCI by press time.
Probe update still not available
Also requested on Tuesday evening was an update on the status of staff who were being investigated for non-compliance of wearing masks or other social distancing mandates as ordered by Gov. Kate Brown.
This information was sought from Oregon DOC after officials disclosed to the newspaper that they had seen video of correctional officers standing in close proximity to inmates without wearing face coverings.
The agency’s own review of the 10 hours of random video in which that footage was seen was prompted by a request from the newspaper following myriad reports of correctional officers not following mandates to prevent the spread of the virus. Oregon DOC, and subsequently the Oregon Department of Justice have denied requests to release that video, alleging it could cause security risks.
The Oregon DOJ also stated that Oregon DOC having admitted such footage existed “diminished” the public interest in said footage.
On Aug. 20, Amber Campbell, spokeswoman at SRCI, told the newspaper that investigations were said to have started for “a handful of correctional officers.”
How we got here
The first positive test related to the facility was a staff member on June 23. Records show that there were five employees who contracted the virus near the end of that month, with the first positive case among inmates recorded on July 1.
At SRCI, there are now 410 inmates and 143 staff members who have tested positive for COVID, as of information updated on Sept. 28. There are 870 total staff and 2,908 total inmates at the facility.
SRCI remains in a Tier 4 status, which means the entire facility is on quarantine.
The last known extension of that status is Oct. 16.
