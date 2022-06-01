90-year-old recalls being witness in murder trial at age of 15

ONTARIO — A woman who took the witness stand in a highly publicized local murder trial 75 years ago got a special visit over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The man who penned a true crime story about the murder stopped in town to visit her.
The book “’Til Death Do Us …” by Patrick Gallagher was released in June of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn’t able to do much traveling to publicize it until now. Part of that included getting to meet Virginia Fox, 90, of Ontario. The two connected through her stepdaughter, Georgia Sells, who was familiar with the story and had seen an article in the Argus Observer about the book being published.
The newspaper got a chance to catch up with Fox on Tuesday, who said that during the trial she was able to positively identify the Parma man, Alvin Lee Williams. He was accused of helping murder Dr. W.D. Broadhurst, a Caldwell doctor and Jordan Valley rancher. His accomplice: Gladys Lincoln Broadhurst, the doctor’s wife, who was on her sixth marriage at the time.
Fox had seen Williams about five days prior to the murder. She was riding her horse in front of her house and waved at Williams and a woman she didn’t know who was accompanying him, as they passed by in a model A coupe.
That woman ended up being the doctor’s wife, who also was ultimately charged in his murder.
Fox grew up on a 40-acre farm outside of Parma and says she was “real good friends” with Williams’ sister, having attended a 19-member one room schoolhouse with the girl and her younger brother. Williams, who was accused in the murder, had recently moved from Nebraska to take a job as a cowhand on the doctor’s ranch.
At the time, Fox said she thought nothing more of seeing Williams as a passing encounter — “neighbors seeing neighbors,” however did talk with a friend later about him possibly having a new girlfriend. Williams lived with his parents about a mile and a-half away.
When the police showed up several days later to see when the last time anyone had seen Williams, Fox piped up.
“I was brought up to tell the truth if I knew and not to say anything if I didn’t know,” Fox said. “I remember feeling really proud I knew who he was and where he was, and then when I found out what he did, I wasn’t too proud after a while.”
Fox, who had been a patient of the doctor along with members of her family, said they were “heartbroken” when finding out he had been murdered.
For her part in the trial, the police traveled from Vale to Parma and picked her up. Fox got on the witness stand to say yes, she had seen Williams and then was taken home to Parma. She said her family then followed the trial through the newspaper.
When Williams was found guilty, she said her family was both relieved and surprised, because he and the doctor’s wife each got seven years in prison for their part in the murder.
Fox said it was surprising that her friend’s older brother was involved in something like that, but said that Broadhurst must have wrapped him around her finger as Williams was a young man “who was poor and looked down on.”
She said it was a privilege to visit with Gallagher, whose grandfather was the lead defense attorney for Gladys Lincoln Broadhurst.
More on the case
“Til Death Do Us… ” is primarily a sordid tale about the woman who had Dr. Broadhurst killed before he could learn about her fifth husband, who she was still married to at the time.
Gallagher lived in Ontario until he was in the ninth grade. Years after his father had died, he was going through family papers and other effects, and found a box of love letters from Broadhurst, which the prosecutor never saw and were never brought out during the trial. Those letters, as well as trial transcripts, were the basis for Gallagher’s book.
Gallagher’s research found that the woman’s marriages lasted no more than two years; however the one to Dr. Broadhurst lasted less than a year.
In 1945, Lincoln contacted the prosperous Dr. W.D. Broadhurst, who was divorced, to rekindle their romance of 20 years earlier, he was receptive and they began corresponding and he made a few trips to Sacramento and they were married in Reno in May 1946.
After a three-day weekend together, they went their separate ways with Dr. Broadhurst returning to Caldwell, and Gladys Lincoln Broadhurst returning to Sacramento to her husband there.
The doctor also owned a dairy farm outside of Caldwell, as well as a big stock ranch near Jordan Valley.
“She didn’t’ want the doctor to know about that (about the other husband),” Gallagher said, and was doing everything she could to keep him from finding out. The husband in Sacramento did find out about the other marriage, and so Gladys summoned Broadhurst to take her back to the Caldwell. The husband in California sued for divorce, claiming bigamy as the reason.
Gladys decided she needed to back to Sacramento to settle things down, but did not drive. Broadhurst was busy on the ranch and could not take her, so they settled on a cowhand who reluctantly agreed, thinking it would take 10 days to two weeks. In fact, it was seven weeks.
The first night out, she started seducing him and by the second night they began checking in hotels as man and wife. Instead of a few days or a couple of weeks, they were gone seven weeks, driving all-around California using the doctor’s car and spending his money. It was during this time they began plotting the doctor’s murder death which occurred in October of 1946.
The young cowhand flags Broadhurst down along the road, kills him and dumps the body in the brush.
A search for Broadhurst was conducted by Jordan Valley residents and the sheriff’s office and after the body was eventually found, the two were tried for murder and convicted, according to Murderpedia.
While on the road with Williams, the doctors writes Gladys love letters which she never responded to. After her arrest she asked to be taken to the ranch to get some things, which was allowed. One of the things that she retrieved was a box, and the sheriff advised that the box would be searched if she took it to jail with her.
Gallagher’s book was published by Wildblue Press and is available on Amazon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.