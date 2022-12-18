ONTARIO — Dozens of citizens took the opportunity to visit with members of local law enforcement during at a local coffee shop on Friday morning. The Coffee With a Cop event was hosted by Ontario Police Department and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. Along with conversation, they offered up sweet treats, including cookies, some star-shaped and iced with a golden star, and others badge-shaped with a frosted gold star and the words ‘Police Officer.’

People of all ages attended, with some parents bringing their children by. Among those was Mary Beth Jewell, who said she felt it was important for her children to get a chance to have a conversation with law enforcement in a positive environment where they can casually chat about anything.



