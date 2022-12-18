The Jewell siblings, from left, Jayme, Jillyn and Scott, visit with Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe and District Attorney David Goldthorpe during Coffee with a Cop on Friday morning at Jack Henry Coffee House in downtown Ontario. The officials were talking to the youth about how criminal prosecution works.
Malheur County Sheriff Deputy JP Carey and Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman visit with Zudiia Hill and Maribel Gallegos about different experiences in their respective customer service fields with such criminal issues as theft.
All eyes are on Killian Pollock, 4, of Nyssa, after Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe leaned down to her level and asked her if she would like to see his magic tie. Killian was attending the event with her mother, Candice.
The Jewell siblings and their English Mastiff, Azlan, gather up for a photo with attendees at Coffee With a Cop. Law Enforcement members, from left, are Malheur County Deputies JP Carey and Wade Holom, and Ontario Police Officer Danielle Llamas.
ONTARIO — Dozens of citizens took the opportunity to visit with members of local law enforcement during at a local coffee shop on Friday morning. The Coffee With a Cop event was hosted by Ontario Police Department and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. Along with conversation, they offered up sweet treats, including cookies, some star-shaped and iced with a golden star, and others badge-shaped with a frosted gold star and the words ‘Police Officer.’
People of all ages attended, with some parents bringing their children by. Among those was Mary Beth Jewell, who said she felt it was important for her children to get a chance to have a conversation with law enforcement in a positive environment where they can casually chat about anything.
The family’s therapy dog, Azlan, accompanied Mary Beth and her children. Jayme is in eight grade, Jillyn is in fourth and Scott is in sixth.
The hosts had no problem engaging with the children. And the children wasted no opportunity to learn as much as they could, going from topic to topic and asking plenty of interesting questions along the way.
Jayme, 13, said she spoke with Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe and District Attorney David Goldthorpe about how the area has changed. Having lived in her current neighborhood nearly her whole life, she said, “I watched it disintegrate in 11 years.” Jayme said it saddens her to see that.
However, she noted that the cops have been there to help when criminal activity seeped into her neighborhood, including raiding a drug house and responding to shootings.
Since the raid, the neighborhood “is a lot better,” she said. However, Jayme says she remains concerned about “how Ontario has disintegrated.”
She told the newspaper she liked the idea of getting to talk to members of law enforcement in a casual setting at the coffee house. Jayme said if she knew someone who was afraid to talk to the police, she would tell them about the positive interactions she has had with them in the past.
This included police responding when a stranger tried to come on their property when she and her sister were outside playing tag one time. Their English Mastiff, Azlan, stopped the man, chasing him away, but the family still called police to follow up. When officers responded, Jayme said they talked to the family about what to do. Another time police responded to the property on a suspicious-person call, an officer checked around the house to make sure everything was OK. Before leaving, she let the family know that she found a black widow in a window well, saying she wanted to make sure they knew about it so their dog was safe.
Law enforcement shifted their conversations at ease between the people who attended, and when Candice Pollock, of Nyssa, showed up with the youngest attendee: her 4-year-old daughter, Killian, Wolfe got down to the child’s level to meet her and then ask her if she wanted to see his magic tie. He then performed a quick little slight-of-hand trick that had the child smiling in no time.
During the meeting, Ontario City Councilor-Elect Penny Bakefelt, who also is the local coordinator for Neighborhood Watch and Business Watch, was urging citizens to get involved by passing out flyers. The topic: a Neighborhood Watch Training Class hosted by OPD’s Lt. James Swank at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center. The facility is at 55 N.E. Second Ave. in Ontario. Two officers will also present on the topics of situational awareness and how to be a good witness. Those interested in attending can RSVP by Dec. 30 to Bakefelt by contacting her at (541) 588-2500 or nwontario@ontariooregon.org.
