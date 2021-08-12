ONTARIO — After nearly a year pause, visitation opened up about a month ago at Snake River Correctional Institution, but it will now be on hold at the minimum facility dorms due to a new COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Amber Campbell, public information officer for the prison, the medium facility which houses the bulk of adults in custody is still open for visitation.
In the minimum facility, 153 inmates were tested for COVID on Wednesday night, and eight of those tested positive and have since been quarantined. The tests were conducted because three or four inmates were having symptoms.
Campbell said there were also four staff cases since Aug. 8.
Since COVID kept the prison shuttered to outside visitors for nearly a year, there are different protocols for visitation at the facility now. In addition to COVID-19 symptom screening and temperature checks, visitors must schedule visits out days ahead of time.
The nice thing about this, Campbell explained, is that they were able to get ahold of the visitors who were slated to come out on Saturday and tell them they would not be able to at this time. Prior to the pandemic, people didn’t have to schedule ahead of time and may not have known about changes until arriving.
“Historically a lot of people travel to visit an adult in custody here,” she said. “So if there’s a visitor status change and they don’t have to travel from another location in the state [before finding out], that’s a positive for the visitors.”
Masks are still required at the prison, Campbell said, adding that they never lifted that policy.
As to when visitation will open back up, she said there was no date on when it would come back, but added that the information was going to be posted on the Oregon Department of Correction’s social media pages.
When the facility remains open is up to Oregon DOC’s Agency Operation Center in Salem.
