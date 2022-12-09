PAYETTE COUNTY — Interstate 84 east in Payette County served as the backdrop to eight traffic accidents — including one that involved a sheriff's office vehicle — Wednesday morning. The crashes took place between mileposts 9 and 10 between 4 and 7 a.m. In an email to the newspaper, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech cited the weather as a contributing factor, with fog in the area and below freezing temperatures.

But he also cited a potential lack of awareness by motorists regarding winter road conditions.



