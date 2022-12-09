PAYETTE COUNTY — Interstate 84 east in Payette County served as the backdrop to eight traffic accidents — including one that involved a sheriff's office vehicle — Wednesday morning. The crashes took place between mileposts 9 and 10 between 4 and 7 a.m. In an email to the newspaper, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech cited the weather as a contributing factor, with fog in the area and below freezing temperatures.
But he also cited a potential lack of awareness by motorists regarding winter road conditions.
“It is common that ice will develop on the road when the temperature drops below freezing and dense fog is present,” wrote Creech. “Drivers should automatically suspect that there is ice on the roadway when these two conditions exist. There is more snow in the forecast this week. This will affect our roads and commuting. Drivers should take time to defrost their vehicles, allow for extra time, and drive slower when there is snow and ice on the road.”
According to Creech, the Sheriff’s Office had four deputies investigating collisions which had already taken place, assisting the “numerous troopers” dispatched to the scene by the Idaho State Police. One of the deputies’ vehicles would become part of the accident total during the morning.
“While investigating a collision, a Payette County Sheriff's Office vehicle was hit by a vehicle that had lost control on the slick roads. Thankfully our deputy was outside of the vehicle and not injured in the collision.”
Creech said he and the Idaho State Police are working on a joint report with more details about the incident involving the county’s vehicle.
“The release is expected next week and will not only highlight the need for drivers to slow down and drive responsibly during inclement weather, but to also slow down and move over when emergency responders are working on the shoulder of the roadways.”
