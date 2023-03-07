7th annual Malheur County Spelling Bee is March 16

St. Peter Catholic School first-grader Dominic Hernandez pauses for a photo with the Malheur County Spelling B-E-E in 2019. This year's competition will be on March 16 at Nyssa Elementary and is open to the public.
NYSSA — Malheur County’s top sellers are warming up for the 7th annual Malheur County Spelling Bee at Nyssa Elementary School on March 16. Seventh grade student Ava Anderson of Nyssa Middle School is the reigning champion from 2022, and will return to defend her county title against approximately 100 opponents from 19 schools across the county.
According to Nyssa Elementary Principal Matthew Murray, the Nyssa School District resides over and conducts the bee, with the help of the Nyssa Parent Teacher Organization. He said the number of participants is about the same as that of the 2022 bee.
“All funds to stage the Bee and award prizes/travel expenses are from community and Malheur ESD donations,” wrote Murray in a March 1 email.
He said the bee provides the county’s top students a chance to sharpen their spelling skills, and that competitive situations are a great way to utilize said skills.
“Unfortunately, there are too few opportunities for students to compete academically. This event not only brings together 100 students, but there are also several hundred others viewing the events from the participating schools via our YouTube links. We are grateful and honored to be able to host the Bee each year, and grateful for the support we receive from county schools and businesses.”
Nyssa Elementary is at 809 Bower Ave., Nyssa. The bee will be open to the public.
For more information, phone Nyssa Elementary at (541) 373-3313.
