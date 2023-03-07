7th annual Malheur County Spelling Bee is March 16

St. Peter Catholic School first-grader Dominic Hernandez pauses for a photo with the Malheur County Spelling B-E-E in 2019. This year's competition will be on March 16 at Nyssa Elementary and is open to the public. 

 Argus Observer, file

NYSSA — Malheur County’s top sellers are warming up for the 7th annual Malheur County Spelling Bee at Nyssa Elementary School on March 16. Seventh grade student Ava Anderson of Nyssa Middle School is the reigning champion from 2022, and will return to defend her county title against approximately 100 opponents from 19 schools across the county.

According to Nyssa Elementary Principal Matthew Murray, the Nyssa School District resides over and conducts the bee, with the help of the Nyssa Parent Teacher Organization. He said the number of participants is about the same as that of the 2022 bee.



