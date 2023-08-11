$7M project for BLM emergency fire response at Ontario airport gets green light

Ole Johnson, retardant loader, washes off a plane after reloading the single-engine air tanker with retardant at the Ontario Airport in August of 2015. The airport will soon be home to a SEAT base for the BLM, which is expected to cost $7 million to build. The BLM will reimburse the city to build the project, which it will then lease.
ONTARIO — A plan to provide a permanent home for an emergency fire response tanker base for the Bureau of Land Management at the Ontario Municipal Airport has finally reached the point of a lease agreement, which also triggers approval of the engineering design contract. It is expected the project will be completed by 2025, the first year the BLM is expected to begin making lease payments per related documents.
Action was taken at the top of a special meeting on Thursday night after a presentation from City Manager Dan Cummings. He told the Ontario City Council that the plan to have a single-engine air tanker base, along with a help-tack base which is currently situated at the Vale Municipal Airport, has been “a long-time coming.”
Construction of the base is budgeted at $7 million. It’s worth noting this is the same price the BLM budgeted for the project 21 years ago. The lease rate is 7 cents per square foot, with the total footprint being 548,856 square feet. That rate will increase by 3% per year, with the annual rent being $38,420 in 2025 and projected to be $90,539 by 2054. There also will be cost sharing by the city and the BLM in order to get utilities to the site.
The biggest caveat of the construction is that the city will be paying for the project up front. The BLM will reimburse the city for the cost of building the facility, building a road to the site, two-thirds of the cost of getting sewer and water to the site and 100% of the cost of power to the site.
Before the lease that was presented to the council is signed, there will be an amendment regarding timeliness of reimbursement. As such, Cummings told them they were only approving it in concept, as it wasn’t “perfectly clear how they pay us back for the infrastructure,” as it relates to timing.
The city doesn’t “have the funding to pad that money a long time,” Cummings said. But if the lease agreement is set up properly, the city will front the money and “get it back fast,” as soon as the project is complete.
With the approval of the lease, JUB Engineering gets the greenlight to do the engineering, which was a decision made in a previous meeting. As soon as the firm signs the contract, “they can get to designing that SEAT base,” Cummings said.
Council President John Kirby remarked that the project is in the Airport Master Plan and noted that the “Airport Committee was happy to see the improvement on our facility.” He commented that it was also a way to get additional federal funding to use for other projects on the airport.
“That is correct,” Cummings said.
Furthermore, he said for all future hangar requests at the airport, he will require them to be hooked up to the sewer and water there, so they can “recapture the fee” of putting sewer and water at the base, with the city picking up one-third of that cost.
If anyone objects, Cummings said he will inform them that it is non-negotiable.
“We don’t provide free water to anyone else in town,” he said.
Once the SEAT Base is online, it will be one of 30 such bases operated by the BLM in 13 western states on a seasonal basis, according to a letter from the BLM to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in March of 2020.
That letter notes how the bases store LC-95A fire retardant in concentrated liquid form in tanks at the site. It goes on to explain the bases are constructed with a closed system by “using an evaporation pond to capture ALL stormwater, wash water and any accidental release of retardant at the loading pits.”
