$7M project for BLM emergency fire response at Ontario airport gets green light

Ole Johnson, retardant loader, washes off a plane after reloading the single-engine air tanker with retardant at the Ontario Airport in August of 2015. The airport will soon be home to a SEAT base for the BLM, which is expected to cost $7 million to build. The BLM will reimburse the city to build the project, which it will then lease.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — A plan to provide a permanent home for an emergency fire response tanker base for the Bureau of Land Management at the Ontario Municipal Airport has finally reached the point of a lease agreement, which also triggers approval of the engineering design contract. It is expected the project will be completed by 2025, the first year the BLM is expected to begin making lease payments per related documents.

Action was taken at the top of a special meeting on Thursday night after a presentation from City Manager Dan Cummings. He told the Ontario City Council that the plan to have a single-engine air tanker base, along with a help-tack base which is currently situated at the Vale Municipal Airport, has been “a long-time coming.”



