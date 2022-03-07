PORTLAND — According to a news release on Friday from the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, 70 autographed guitars were stolen from its storage unit in Portland on the evening of Feb. 27.
The guitars were autographed for auction to raise money for music education and scholarship programs. They include guitars signed by The Monkees, George Clinton, Lucinda Williams, Arlo Guthrie and Portugal The Man. There were also guitars signed by each Hall of Fame annual group of inductees to go on display at the Youth Music Project’s Oregon Music Hall of Fame permanent exhibit in West Linn.
The Oregon Music Hall of Fame’s main fundraiser and induction ceremony is to be held at the Aladdin Theater on Oct. 8. The scholarship fund rewards at least four college-bound graduates, who are going on to further their music education, with $2,500 scholarships. The Music in the Schools Program puts on assemblies at K-8 schools across the state of Oregon that do not offer music education.
The stolen guitars would support those programs. Since 2007 the Oregon Music Hall of Fame has granted 63 scholarships for music studies totaling $115, 500.
The police report has been filed but help is needed to recover and restore these precious instruments that may currently be for sale on line or through a variety of outlets like music stores and pawn shops or just word-of-mouth options.
Anyone with information on the burglary, is urged to notify scholarship director Janeen Rundle (Janeen@omhof.org) or the Portland Police Department. The non-emergency number for the police department is (503) 823-3333.
