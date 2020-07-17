ONTARIO — An inmate who was in the infirmary while on hospice at Snake River Correctional Institution died on Tuesday, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Corrections.
Joseph. P. Flower, who entered custody in 1992 from Lane County, was 69 years old and had an earliest release date of August 2027.
As with all in-custody deaths, ODOC elects not to disclose crime information out of respect to family or victims.
