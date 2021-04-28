ONTARIO
Six candidates are running for four seats that are opening up on the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors in the upcoming 2021 District Director Election on May 18.
Two of the seats, Positions 1 and 6, will see two-way races with no incumbent candidates; while only incumbents, Betty Carter and Roger Findley, respectively filed for Positions 2 and 4. In the two-way race for Position 1, Cydney Cooke will face off with Dirk De Boer. In the two-way race for Position 6, Christopher Plummer will face off with Ken Hart.
Position 2 is a two-year seat, the rest are four-year commitments.
Candidates were all invited to participate in the Argus Observer’s introduction to the community. The deadline was noon on Monday.
Responses follow from those who replied in alphabetical order by last name; not everyone provided photos. Answers that exceeded the word-limit were truncated, which is indicated with an ellipses.
Betty J Carter
Occupation: Program AnalystVolunteer experience: Project Dove Board of Directors as President, Vice President and Treasurer. Ontario Chamber of Commerce-Board Chair and Board Member(current), Four Rivers Cultural Center Board member and Past Secretary,Ontario City Councilor, Four River Community School Board member and currently serving on the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors.
Political background: My political experience started during my years in High School in my Civics and History classes. In San Clara County my husband and I campaigned for a friend that was running for House of Representative in Congress, allowed me to get a glimpse at what and how important this elected office was and how your Voice could make a difference. I also was in a Leadership Class and during government day, we had mock roles we played as elected officials. Fast Forward, In my current work, we work with ORS and ORA statutes, and this is possibly what allowed me to seek out a run for City Councilor …
Why are you best candidate? I have been a Board of Directors Member for the last two years at TVCC. My Life experiences along with the experiences I have received through training received has allowed me to become more knowledgeable around what is expected of a Board Member at the College level as well as a board member for the Four Rivers Community School. …
What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? To be guided by the mission statement that Treasure Valley Community College is a comprehensive community college dedicated to promoting student success. My goal is to continue to serve and also be guided by the values to do what is right by our institution, our students and community. The challenges we have faced has united the college as a whole. To recognize that we all need each other as we continue to move forward as a community and institution, that we are better off to have traveled this road/journey together and to meet students needs, right where they are.
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No
Cydney Cooke, 27
Occupation: CFO
Volunteer experience: Planning & Zoning Commission, Friends of the Aquatic Center, Diversity Board, Make Eastern Oregon Green Again, TVCC
Political background: Recall of Councilor Freddy Rodriguez, MalheurCAN
Why are you best candidate? I have been a sponsor, volunteer, supporter and student of TVCC. Go Chukars!
What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? Enrollment & Age Appropriate Programs for 55+
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Dirk De Boer, 78
Occupation: Retired from farming and processing of crops
Volunteer experience: 5 years Idaho Crop Improvement, chairman; 15 years Nyssa Coop Board member, part chairman; 10 years Malheur Memorial Hospital Board; 7 years Poverty to Prosperity (P2P), part chairman
Political background: Republican
Why are you the best candidate? My experience with the P2P program has shown me the need for vocational schooling in the middle and high schools to motivate students for a career in the workplace.
What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? TVCC needs to be more responsive to the needs of the labor market with a better trained and educated student for the workforce and to retrain the existent workforce. TVCC has to work very closely with the high schools in Malheur County. To increase the standard of living in Malheur County, we need a better-trained workforce.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No answer provided
Roger Findley, 70
Occupation: Retired TVCC College Instructor
Volunteer experience: 4-H leader, County Fair Superintendent, Malheur Watershed Council, Youth Group Leader, AWANA Commander
Political background: Current TVCC Board Member, Farm Service Agency Committee member
Why are you best candidate? Having taught at TVCC for 39 years, I am very familiar with enrollment, budget, programs, and the infrastructure. Also being a current Board, I am aware of the current challenges facing the College.
What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? The two main issues are enrollment and budget. If the college can increase enrollment, the budget issues basically go away. TVCC has lost 50% of its enrollment since 2010, the highest year ever. Enrollment is the function of two factors: recruiting new students and retaining old students. TVCC needs to do a better job of both.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Ken Hart, 52
Occupation: Chief Financial Officer, Valley Family Health Care
Volunteer experience: I have had the opportunity to serve on a number of volunteer boards and committees including: Malheur County Poverty to Prosperity, TVCC Budget Committee, Saint Alphonsus Health System Board, St. Peter Catholic School, 8C School District Budget Committee, Northwest Health Foundation, Oregon Health Care Workforce Committee
Political background: Appointed to the Ontario City Council in 2020
Why are you the best candidate? I am running for an open seat and not “against” another candidate. I will bring additional expertise to the Board given my experience on a number of volunteer boards. I have a strong financial background as a CPA. As the past President of Saint Alphonsus-Ontario, I know how important it is to have a supportive board.
What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? I have seen how important it is for our educational institutions to work together to lift up our local students and provide them career pathways. As president of Saint Alphonsus, I was able to meet the CNA graduates from the Treasure Valley Tech program each year. The pride on student faces and their families after completing this rigorous program was inspiring. This program, in partnership with TVCC and our local high schools, is the type of program that I will encourage TVCC to grow. The program helps our local young people and provides a pipeline of students to TVCC to grow our enrollment.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? It is unfortunate that this question continues to be asked of local candidates. I am hopeful that we can lift the level of discourse locally to focus on the issues and not the politics of personal destruction.
Christopher Plummer
Occupation: Elder Care Provider with ODHS
Volunteer experience: I am a Board Member at Project DOVE. I facilitate the LGBTQIA Support Group at Project DOVE as well as co-chair Events. I have volunteered with the Ontario Senior Citizens Center, Serve Day, local homeless initiatives, served on the Malheur Cannabis Action Network, Recall Freddy Rodriguez Campaign, Citizens Coalition of Ontario …
Political background: I am a member of the Malheur County Democrats, served as Vice Chair, and am a two term precinct captain. I am a moderate and strongly believe in the Second Amendment, harsh sentencing for violent criminals and personal freedom and civil discourse.
Why are you best candidate? My knowledge of the college and its history are vast. I am an alumnae. I served as Phi Theta Kappa President, work studies with Cathy Yasuda, served in the interim as Foundation Director after Karen Martini left TVCC. Served on the American Musical Jubilee Board. I have worked the Switchboard …
What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? One of the main issues is getting enrollment and attendance steady after a tumultuous 2020 with COVID, and also adapting to the new reality left in Covid’s wake. A lot of people and companies will be sticking with “work-at-home.” I also think making sure that the institution is appropriately supporting cornerstone programs like nursing, agriculture, natural resources, and aviation while tapping into new growth areas in technology, science and social media. I also want to make sure the home campus is growing in additional to the Caldwell Campus. One should not suffer for the other.
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No
