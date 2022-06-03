ONTARIO — The Western Treasure Valley will be well-represented at this year’s Special Olympics USA Games, which kick off Sunday in Orlando, Florida. Of the 22 athletes and 36 total delegates from Special Olympics Idaho who will travel to the games starting today, five are from Payette County and one is from Malheur County.
The games will go through June 12 and will showcase more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from around the country competing in front of more than 125,000 spectators and supporters.
Athletes have been training and competing for over 3 years and have qualified in Idaho to compete with the nation. Idaho Athletes will compete in football, track and field, golf, bowling, powerlifting and bocce ball.
Information follows about the local athletes that was gleaned from their profiles on the Special Olympics Idaho website.
Emily Fuller, of Vale, will be in the athletics competition at the games. A fun fact about her is that she has recently taken up crocheting. According to her profile, Fuller specializes in creating small animals and cows.
Coty McMurry, of New Plymouth, will participate in the powerlifting competition at the games. According to his athlete profile, McMurry works on a small ranch where his daily strength workout comes from bucking 100-pound hay bales. He also works in the gym with strength and powerlifting coaches. If he was listening to music, you’d likely find his favorite singer, Garth Brooks, belting out the songs.
Ben Benzon is also from New Plymouth. He will participate in a flag football competition at the games. According to his athlete profile, Benzon likes to play video games and spend time with his son.
Joining in the flag football competition at the games will be Jake Coates, of Payette.
He enjoys camping, fishing, playing video games and spending time with friends and family, according to his athlete profile.
Johnny Stevens, of Payette, is another local athlete who will represent Team Idaho at the games; he will be competing in flag football. According to his profile, Stevens likes to spend quality time with his family and friends, during which you might find him hosting a barbecue. He also enjoys fishing.
Getting to participate in the bocce competition is Krista Hunsaker, of Payette. According to her athlete profile, she is extremely involved in her community and spends time volunteering at local elementary schools and a local food bank.
The athletes will compete at various venues throughout Orlando including Disney’s Coronado Springs, Exploria Stadium, ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex and Orange County National Golf Center to name a few.
Those who qualify at USA Games, will be invited to attend Special Olympics World Games being held in Berlin, Germany in 2023.
USA Games will be televised on ESPN beginning Sunday. Additionally, those who would like to can also download the USA Games app and follow athletes’ progress, as well as send them notes of encouragement.
Special Olympics Idaho celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2021.
Its mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
