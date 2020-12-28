5th man sought in connection to Capitol chaos turns himself in over the weekend

SALEM
The final man who was among a group of protestors that made their way into the Oregon State Capitol on Dec. 21 during a special session of the Oregon Legislature turned himself in over the weekend, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
On Dec. 21, at about 8:30 a.m., a group of people attempted to enter and protest inside the Capitol, which is closed due to COVID-19 precautions. The Oregon State Capitol had set up televisions outside of the building for people to monitor the proceedings inside. OSP troopers had checked and secured the doors to the Capitol. A door on the northwest corner of the building was opened by a person exiting the building.
At that time, police say several protesters entered the vestibule area, and were then contacted by troopers and asked to leave. As troopers attempted to keep them from entering the main area of the Capitol, the altercation became physical (pushing). A protester sprayed some kind of chemical irritant (mace /OC / bear spray) into the vestibule. Troopers used inert pepper balls to keep the crowd back (essentially a paint ball filled with an inert powder) and Salem Police were able to keep the crowd contained in the vestibule.
OSP troopers and Salem police gave everyone in the vestibule several warnings to leave or they would be arrested for trespassing. At about 10:30 a.m., a protester again sprayed a chemical irritant at police. Police arrested Ryan Lyles, 41, on charges of felon in possession of body armor and unlawful use of mace. Protesters also deployed a device, which emitted smoke during the engagement.
Two people remained in the vestibule and were arrested, Ronald Vanvlack, 75, and Jerry Dyerson, 53, and face charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
At about 1:30 p.m., the crowd again attempted to gain entry through a door on the west side of the Capitol. The window to the door was broken, but the building was not accessed. Police arrested Jeremiah Pruitt, 35, for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Roberts, 40, was also identified as a person that attempted to gain access through the west door and an attack on two reporters. Troopers were not able to find him that day. Oregon State Police say that Roberts turned himself in at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. He faces charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and probation violation.
All arrested were lodged at the Marion County Jail and charges will be referred to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
Despite the disruption on Dec. 21, the third special session of the 80th legislative assembly was able to continue and conduct legislative business throughout the day.
OSP encourages people to exercise their first amendment rights, but remind that it must be done lawfully. People committing a crime, such as vandalism or destruction of property will be subject to arrest.
