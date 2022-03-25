FRUITLAND — Sunday marks eight months since the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy from Fruitland, and a reward fund for his safe return is “reactivated” until Thursday. This is the latest information on Michael Joseph “Monkey” Vaughan, according to a post from the Fruitland Police Department on its Facebook page on March 24. A request for comment from Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff has been pending since March 15.
Photos of Michael have been circulated widely on signs, posters, flyers and banners throughout the community, region and nation since Michael was last seen near his home on July 27.
Yard signs and glossy flyers about Michael are still widely available for the public at some stores throughout the area, including Kinney & Keele True Value Hardware in Ontario. A representative there said Michael’s grandfather regularly drops off flyers for the public to circulate. On Friday afternoon, the last yard sign had already been given out, but there were still flyers available at the front counter.
“We are working through newly obtained data from that time frame, and are hopeful that will produce new leads,” reads the update.
Early on in the investigation, police would not confirm whether the child was believed to have been abducted, saying all options were on the table. It was further stated that without a suspect person or vehicle, an Amber Alert could not be issued.
In the social media update, Fruitland Police stated that the “potential criminal abduction aspect … became our primary focus several months ago.” Information that can be shared is limited due to the investigation. However, Police say a white Honda Pilot “has not been confirmed as identified, but we feel strongly that we know who it belongs to … [and will] continue to seek confirmation on that vehicle.”
Police said in October of 2021, that the Honda was a 2016-2020 model year, and that it was seen leaving the area on Southwest Eight Street the night Michael went missing. Michael was last seen near his home on Southwest Ninth Street.
A request to find out whether police’s potential knowledge of who it belongs to would be enough to trigger an Amber Alert was not returned by press time.
Since Michael’s disappearance, there have been countless searches done by water, air and ground, which have been done by professional search and rescue units with K9s, law enforcement agencies and community volunteers. However, at this time, no coordinated ground searches are planned, unless a credible tip leads them back to the area.
Police have received nearly 850 leads, with the majority of them cleared.
The reward fund for Michael’s safe return is $52,860 and police say every donation added is appreciated. The fund has been “reactivated” at this time and is given sunset dates “to provide accountability and urgency.”
Individuals with credible information about Michael’s disappearance are urged to report it.
“If someone has or learns of information that can help find Michael, we want that information now,” reads the update.
The recent Facebook update also mentioned a law that just passed through the Idaho Legislature.
“We are happy to hear that SB 1378, the Endangered and Missing Person Alert, passed” both branches of the Idaho Legislature.
All three District 9 lawmakers, which include Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, and Reps. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, and Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, voted yes on the bill, which was delivered Thursday to Gov. Brad Little’s desk for signing.
The Fruitland Police Department states that if it becomes law, it “will be a much-needed tool moving forward for all Idaho Law Enforcement. Mass exposure in these types of events will bring a higher probability of a successful recovery.”
The police department expressed gratitude to local media outlets for helping get the story shared around the nation and globe. As to sharing posters about Michael missing, police ask that people only share the official poster from Fruitland Police Department and the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse, as it consistently shares information recognizable to law enforcement throughout the U.S.
The official poster is available online at https://bit.ly/Michael_Poster.
Michael was listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse since the night he went missing, and remains on the Endangered Records list. Michael is one of two juveniles on the endangered list. Deorr Kunz, who went missing at the age of 9 on July 10, 2015 is also on the list. More juveniles are listed under other categories.
The night he went missing, Michael was reportedly wearing a light blue minecraft shirt and black boxer briefs with lime green stitching and size 11 flip-flop sandals. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was born June 24, 2016.
The public is urged to keep Michael, his family and investigators in their prayers.
“To those who stand strong and continue to support both Michael’s family and the efforts of law enforcement to find Michael, thank you,” reads the Fruitland Police Department’s Facebook update. “You’re helping us avoid conjecture and keep the focus on finding this little boy.”
