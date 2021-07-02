ONTARIO — The Ontario School Board of Directors held its regular monthly meeting on June 28. Following are five items to know from that meeting.
1. Renae Corn recognized
June 28 was the last meeting that chairwoman Renae Corn attended in her elected capacity. Corn decided not to run for her position on the board for the following term. She was presented with an official farewell during the beginning of the meeting.
“I know Renae may not want this, but I want to recognize Renae, her time serving on the board, and for her time that she has put in over her 12 years on the board,” said board member Craig Geddes. “I’ve only been on for a short time, but I certainly appreciate the leadership. … Thank you, and thanks for helping our community over the last decade.”
Corn replied, “This is part of my heart and part of my being. To be able to see that children are educated and to work with educators. I’ve enjoyed, loved, been angry, celebrated, and all of the above over these 12 years, but it’s been a good experience [with] a lot of personal growth. During my time here, I’ve had the opportunity to work with a lot of different board members, and learned a lot from them. We have some really quality people in the community, and it’s my blessing to rub shoulders with them and listen to different points of view.”
Superintendent Nicole Albisu also thanked Corn.
“I wanted to thank you on behalf of the District for your service. You’ve been a part of a wide [variety] of activities in your 12 years, from passing a bond to a lot of community engagement,” she said. “There’s been ups and downs, a lot of problem solving, a lot of celebration, laughter, and even sometimes tears. I just wanted to say that I hope that you feel like you made a difference, because we certainly feel like you’ve made a difference.”
Albisu then presented Corn with a gift from the school district.
Corn’s seat, which was Position 2, will now be filled by Matt Stringer, who was elected in May to take the seat.
2. Finding data on COVID-19
The School Board had filed a request to compile some information received through surveys and assessments that had been performed over the course of the year. These findings may represent that the age levels that were impacted by COVID-19 the most could be the younger age groups.
3. Students can be paid assistants for summer school
After seeing a presentation on the progress of summer school and the different summer programs by Anabel Ortiz Chavolla, director of Federal Programs & School Improvement, the board approved students being paid to help out at future summer schools. She had mentioned a variety of programs and activities that they use to keep students engaged over the course of the summer.
They just concluded a brand new program that was done in conjunction with Four Rivers Cultural Center. It was a four-week program that focused on a variety of information throughout the course of June.
Additionally, Ortiz Chavolla mentioned another new program that would allow students to apply at the school in order to be a paid teacher’s assistant. It would be a paid, full-time job over the summer that would only be open to Ontario students.
4. Policy updates
There was the second reading on the policies KL/KL-AR, JB, and GBNA/GBNA-R with the corrected changes.
Subsequently, the policies, which related to hazing, intimidation, bullying and background checks for volunteer workers, were passed unanimously.
5. Meetings continue to be offered on live stream
Superintendent Nicole Albisu mentioned that they had met in a meeting last week to discuss the possible upgrades to be done to the district building.
Albisu had stated that they were going to refurbish the board room in order to get the board back into their rightful seats, as well as accommodate the district office to continue to provide a live stream of the board meetings to continue to assist the public with attending the public meetings.
