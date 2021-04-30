VALE
There is only one race for the four seats opening on the Vale School Board of Directors in the upcoming 2021 District Director Election on May 18.
Incumbents Jason Chamberlain and Darlene McConnell were the sole candidates for their respective seats, Position 2 — a four-year term, and Position 3 — a two year term.
For Position 4, a four-year term, Jason Johnson filed for the seat currently held by Randy Seals, who did not refile.
For Position 5, Jessica Kulm and Ryan Bates will face-off for the four-year term, currently held by David Wenger, who also did not refile.
Candidates were all invited to participate in the Argus Observer’s introduction to the community. The deadline was noon on Monday.
McConnell is the only candidate who replied; her responses follow.
Darlene McConnell, 64
Occupation: Retired School Administrator
Volunteer experience: I have volunteered in classrooms at Vale Elementary School along with a long time member of the Budget Committee for the Vale School District.
Political background: I have been a member of the TVCC Board of Trustees since 2011. I am also serve on the Board of Directors for the Vale School District.
Why are you best candidate? My experience as an educator and Board member.
What do you see as the main issues for the special district board you are running for? State funding, COVID issues and declining enrollment.
Have you ever been charged with a felony? No
