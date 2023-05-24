Ontario business owner and past city councilor Norm Crume speaks in favor of reinstating a $5 public safety fee on the city of Ontario’s utility bills during a public hearing at the Ontario City Council’s meeting on Tuesday night. Per the city's charter, a fee needs a supermajority vote and the council did that in voting 6-1 in favor of the fee, with two of three who originally dissented during budget meetings changing their minds.
ONTARIO — A $5 public safety fee will be making its way back to the city of Ontario’s utility bills in July, with two of the three city councilors who voted against it during the Budget Committee Hearings in April having a change of heart. Those who changed their votes during a public hearing on Tuesday night said they weren’t fond of their decision, but were hard-pressed given the city’s current financial situation.
As with the first time it passed in 2018, there was no public opposition during the hearing. The only negative remarks regarding the fee came from three members of the council, including the two who were changing their mind. Unlike the budget meetings, Council President John Kirby and Councilor Sam Baker joined their peers in voting in favor of the fee. When explaining how he would vote Tuesday, Kirby said his opposition during budget hearings was heartfelt. However, in working at “a feverish pitch” toward solutions for issues related to homelessness, which has huge changes coming July 1 due to new state rules, he changed his mind.
